Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Only one of 13 MLB free agents given qualifying offer takes it

Nov 19, 2024, 2:10 PM

Seattle Mariners Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker mlb qualifying offer...

Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks homers against the Seattle Mariners on April 28, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY RONALD BLUM


The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Nick Martinez was the only MLB free agent to accept Tuesday among 13 players given the $21.05 million qualifying offer from their former clubs.

Mariners Odds & Ends: Could Seattle reunite with former prospect?

Those who declined were New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto, Baltimore right-hander Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander, Boston right-hander Nick Pivetta, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman, Arizona first baseman Christian Walker, Atlanta left-hander Max Fried, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández, Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames, and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, left-hander Sean Manaea and right-hander Luis Severino.

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 14 of 144 offers have been accepted. The price is the average salary of the 125 highest-paid players in the just-ended season.

An MLB free agent can be given a qualifying offer only once, meaning Martinez could become a free agent next offseason without compensation attached.

What would a Roki Sasaki signing mean for Mariners?

Martinez accepted the offer from the Cincinnati Reds after going 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 starts and 26 relief appearances while striking out 116 and walking 18 in 142 1/3 innings. He agreed in December to a $14 million, one-year contract that included a $12 million player option, which he rejected. Martinez is 37-45 with a 4.09 ERA in seven seasons with Texas (2014-17), San Diego (2022-23) and Cincinnati. Martinez spent 2018-21 pitching in Japan.

If a free agent who declined a qualifying offer signs with a different team, the acquiring club gives up at least one selection in the next amateur draft and possibly signing bonus pool allocation in the next international signing period.

A team that loses a qualified free agent will receive an additional amateur draft pick.

Mariners legends Ichiro, Félix among new names on Baseball HOF ballot

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners general logo Logan Gilbert...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Mariners have a new TV situation, according to The Athletic

The Athletic revealed a bit of news on the Seattle Mariners' television situation for 2025 in a larger report about MLB media on Tuesday.

1 hour ago

Stephen Vogt...

David Brandt

Former Mariners coach Stephen Vogt wins AL Manager of the Year

Cleveland’s Stephen Vogt won American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday after leading the Guardians to 92 wins and a division title in his first year as a skipper at any level.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Luis Castillo Logan Gilbert...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer’s Rebuttal: Why Mariners shouldn’t trade a starting pitcher

Shannon Drayer explains why the idea of the Seattle Mariners trading a starting pitcher for offensive help, which Mike Salk is for, isn't a good one.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker mlb qualifying offer...

Ronald Blum

Only one of 13 MLB free agents given qualifying offer takes it

Pitcher Nick Martinez was the only MLB free agent to accept Tuesday among 13 players given $21.05 million qualifying offer from their former clubs.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Austin Shenton...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Odds & Ends: Could Seattle reunite with former prospect?

A former Seattle Mariners prospect who they traded two years ago has been designated for assignment. Details on that and other minor league moves to know.

8 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Ichiro Suzuki Félix Hernández...

The Associated Press

Mariners legends Ichiro, Félix among new names on Baseball HOF ballot

Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and ace Félix Hernández are two of the 14 new names included on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot released Monday.

1 day ago

Only one of 13 MLB free agents given qualifying offer takes it