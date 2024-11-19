Coward leads WSU Cougars to 83-69 win over Northern Colorado

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cedric Coward scored 30 points to match his career high and the WSU Cougars beat Northern Colorado 83-69 on Monday night.

WSU Cougars 83, Northern Colorado Bears 69: Box Score

Coward sank 12 of 18 shots with two 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws for the Cougars (4-1). He also scored 30 against Northern Colorado last season while playing for the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Coward wants to eat down low and goes up and under.#GoCougs | 📺ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/retfqOmVtt — Washington State Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) November 19, 2024

Dane Erikstrup scored 14 and blocked five shots for Washington State. Isiah Watts scored 12 off the bench on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. LeJuan Watts totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He also had eight of WSU’s 12 turnovers.

Langston Reynolds led the Bears (3-2) with 16 points. Isaiah Hawthorne finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jaron Rillie scored 10 with four assists.

The Cougars shot 56% from the floor, made 7 of 22 from beyond the arc (31.8%) and 12 of 16 at the foul line.

The Bears shot 36.8%, hit 8 of 30 from distance and 11 of 17 free throws.

Washington State will host Eastern Washington on Thursday.

