Coward leads WSU Cougars to 83-69 win over Northern Colorado

Nov 18, 2024, 9:00 PM

Isaiah Watts of the WSU Cougars grabs a rebound in a 2024 game. (David Becker/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cedric Coward scored 30 points to match his career high and the WSU Cougars beat Northern Colorado 83-69 on Monday night.

Coward sank 12 of 18 shots with two 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws for the Cougars (4-1). He also scored 30 against Northern Colorado last season while playing for the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Dane Erikstrup scored 14 and blocked five shots for Washington State. Isiah Watts scored 12 off the bench on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range. LeJuan Watts totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He also had eight of WSU’s 12 turnovers.

Langston Reynolds led the Bears (3-2) with 16 points. Isaiah Hawthorne finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jaron Rillie scored 10 with four assists.

The Cougars shot 56% from the floor, made 7 of 22 from beyond the arc (31.8%) and 12 of 16 at the foul line.

The Bears shot 36.8%, hit 8 of 30 from distance and 11 of 17 free throws.

Washington State will host Eastern Washington on Thursday.

