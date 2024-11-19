Support Food Banks with Harnish Auto Family this holiday season!
As we approach the holiday season, Harnish Auto Family is working hard to make a big difference by hosting a market-wide food drive to help families in need. Visit Kia of Everett, Chevrolet of Everett, Chevrolet-Buick-GMC of Puyallup, Volkswagen of Puyallup, or Subaru of Puyallup and drop off your food drive donations today. Harnish Auto Family… People Matter.
Kia of Everett – 229 SW Everett Mall Way, Everett
Chevrolet of Everett – 7301 Evergreen Way, Everett
Chevrolet-Buick-GMC of Puyallup – 800 River Rd, Puyallup
Volkswagen of Puyallup – 820 River Rd, Puyallup