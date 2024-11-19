Close
CONTESTS & EVENTS

Support Food Banks with Harnish Auto Family this holiday season!

Nov 18, 2024, 4:23 PM

As we approach the holiday season, Harnish Auto Family is working hard to make a big difference by hosting a market-wide food drive to help families in need. Visit Kia of Everett, Chevrolet of Everett, Chevrolet-Buick-GMC of Puyallup, Volkswagen of Puyallup, or Subaru of Puyallup and drop off your food drive donations today. Harnish Auto Family… People Matter.

Kia of Everett229 SW Everett Mall Way, Everett

Chevrolet of Everett7301 Evergreen Way, Everett

Chevrolet-Buick-GMC of Puyallup800 River Rd, Puyallup

Volkswagen of Puyallup820 River Rd, Puyallup

Subaru of Puyallup720 River Rd, Puyallup

