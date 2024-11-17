There were no big surprises on the Seattle Seahawks’ inactives report ahead of Sunday’s NFC West clash at the San Francisco 49ers.

3 questions that will define the 2nd half of Seattle Seahawks’ season

That’s good news for the Seahawks, who are set to welcome back wide receiver DK Metcalf and right tackle Abraham Lucas from injury.

After missing only one game through his first five seasons, Metcalf missed the past two games with a MCL sprain suffered in Oct. 20 against the Atlanta Falcons. He’s tied for the team leads with 568 yards and three touchdowns receiving. At the time of his injury, Metcalf was third in the NFL in receiving yards.

Lucas, a third-year pro, is set for his first game action since Dec. 31 of last season. The WSU product and Everett native is making his season debut after having offseason knee surgery in January. The injury limited Lucas to just six games in 2023.

Metcalf and Lucas did not carry injury designations on Friday’s final report.

The Seahawks listed wide receiver Dareke Young, tight ends Noah Fant and Brady Russell, guard Sataoa Laumea, defensive end Myles Adams, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett as inactive for Sunday’s contest.

Seattle had already ruled out tight Fant (groin) and Russell (foot) on Friday’s injury report. Tyler Mabry was elevated from the practice squad Saturday for additional tight end depth.

The Seahawks also will be without center Connor Williams, whose unexpected retirement for personal reasons was announced Friday by head coach Mike Macdonald. Second-year pro Olu Oluwatimi will start at center against the 49ers, per Macdonald.

49ers star out

San Francisco ruled out standout tight end George Kittle with a hamstring injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday night that Kittle would be a game-time decision and was unlikely to play.

The four-time All-Pro leads NFL tight ends with seven touchdown receptions and is second with 560 receiving yards this season. He had five catches for 58 yards and two TDs when the team’s last met on Oct. 10, a 36-24 San Francisco victory.

In 13 career regular-season games against Seattle, Kittle has amassed 56 catches for 808 yards and seven TDs.

George Kittle is out while Trent Williams and Nick Bosa are active. Today's full @DignityHealth inactives 👇 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 17, 2024

San Francisco also listed quarterback Joshua Dobbs, wide receiver Ronnie Bell, offensive lineman Ben Bartch, defensive linemen Khalil Davis and Kevin Givens, and cornerback Chavarius Ward as inactive.

Ward, a second-team All-Pro pick in 2023, was ruled Friday due to personal reasons.

Defensive end Nick Bosa (hip) and offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle) are both active after being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

More on Seattle Seahawks

• What Connor Williams’ retirement means for Seahawks’ O-line

• Seattle Seahawks Injuries: Metcalf and Lucas to return, 2 starters out vs. 49ers

• Three things to know about Seattle Seahawks’ Week 11 opponent

• What are realistic expectations for Abe Lucas in potential return?

• NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah reacts to Seattle Seahawks cutting Tyrel Dodson

Follow @ZacHereth