After an impressive showing in his debut with the team, the Seattle Seahawks rewarded Cody White with a spot on the active roster.

Seattle signed White and tight end Tyler Mabry from the practice to the 53-man roster amid a flurry of moves Saturday.

The Seahawks placed center Connor Williams on the reserve/retired list and waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili to make room on the 53-man roster.

They also elevated safety Ty Okada and linebacker Patrick O’Connell from the practice squad for Sunday’s game at the San Francisco 49ers.

White was one of the highlights for Seattle during their Week 9 loss to the Los Angels Rams. After being elevated from the practice squad with No. 1 receiver DK Metcalf out, he hauled in two passes for 44 yards and blocked a punt on special teams – all of which came in the fourth quarter of a tight game.

It was the first regular-season action for the Michigan State product since he played one game during the 2022 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

White was later announced as one of three team captains for Sunday’s game.

Mabry has spent the majority of his time on the practice squad since joining the team in 2020. His last regular-season appearance came in 2022.

Mabry’s elevation comes one day after the team ruled out starting tight end Noah Fant for the second straight game with a groin injury and fourth-string tight end Brady Russell with a foot injury.

Head coach Mike Macdonald announced Friday the sudden retirement of Williams due to personal reasons. The 27-year-old center had started all nine games and logged every snap at center for the team. Macdonald said second-year pro Olu Oluwatimi would start at center against San Francisco.

Pili’s time with Seattle was short-lived. He was claimed off waivers from the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

Okada, a second-year pro, is being elevated from the practice squad the for the third time this season. The Montana State product has one tackle this season.

O’Connell, also in his second season, has played in one game this year. He’ll provide Seattle with additional inside linebacker depth after starter Tyrel Dodson was released on Monday.

