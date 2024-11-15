Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Schwartz’s power-play goal leads Kraken over Chicago 3-1

Nov 14, 2024, 11:23 PM

Seattle Kraken Jaden Schwartz...

Jaden Schwartz of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his 200th NHL goal against Chicago. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SHANE LANTZ


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored on a power play 1:34 into the third period, and the Seattle Kraken pushed their winning streak to three games with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday night.

Seattle Kraken 3, Chicago Blackhawks 1: Box score

Matty Beniers and Brandon Tanev also scored.

Beniers made it 1-0 4:18 in the second period before Schwartz’s goal gave Seattle a two-goal cushion.

A couple minutes after Schwartz scored, former Kraken player Ryan Donato pulled Chicago back within one with his eighth goal of the season, but Tanev sealed the game with an empty-net goal at with 19 seconds left.

YouTube video

Goaltender Joey Daccord made 18 saves for Seattle, while Chicago’s Petr Mrazek stopped 23 shots.

Kraken captain Jordan Eberle left the game and did not return after crashing into the boards 17 seconds into the second period.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: Chicago’s offense, which ranks 26th in the league in scoring, struggled to put points on the board. The Blackhawks have scored five goals in their last four games.

Kraken: Seattle has scored 12 goals in its three-game homestand after scoring four goals in the last four games of its recent road trip.

Key moment

Schwartz’s 200th career goal wound up being the difference, as it gave the Kraken the cushion they needed. Rather than tie the game, Chicago still trailed after Donato’s goal, and Seattle kept the Blackhawks scoreless from there.

Key stat

The Kraken outshot the Blackhawks 26-19, including 20-9 in the first two periods.

Up next

Chicago play at Vancouver Saturday night, and the Kraken host the Islanders Saturday afternoon.

