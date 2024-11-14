Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday, marking an important step in his recovery from a sprained MCL that sidelined him for the past two games.

NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah reacts to Seahawks cutting Tyrel Dodson

Earlier in the day, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters that Metcalf would return to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday. The fact he was listed as a full participant is an encouraging sign as the two-time All-Pro looks to return for Sunday’s key NFC West road clash against the San Francisco 49ers.

Metcalf sprained his MCL while trying to make a leaping sideline catch against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 20. He then missed Seattle’s next two games heading into the team’s bye this past week. Prior to the injury, Metcalf had missed only one game in his six-year NFL career.

Before getting hurt, Metcalf was on pace for a career year. He ranked third in the NFL in receiving yardage through Week 7, having totaled 35 catches for 568 yards and three touchdowns.

Left tackle Abraham Lucas was a limited participant on Wednesday after being activated from the physically unable to perform list earlier in the day. Lucas has yet to play this season after undergoing knee surgery this past January.

On Monday, Macdonald said Lucas returning to play in Sunday’s game is “a realistic expectation at this point.”

One negative addition to the injury report was defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who sat out practice with a foot injury. Williams played 75% of the team’s defensive snaps in the Seahawks’ most recent game – an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 3.

Tight end Noah Fant remained a non-participant Wednesday as he deals with a groin injury. He missed the Rams game after getting hurt in practice on Oct. 30.

Starting center Connor Williams (non-injury-related/personal) and tight end Brady Russell (foot) also sat out Wednesday’s practice. Outside linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) was limited and outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder) was a full participant.

More on Seattle Seahawks

• Seahawks activate Abraham Lucas off PUP list, place OL on IR

• The Seattle Seahawks’ next two games are what really matter

• Seattle Seahawks are in a rebuild, whether they call it that or not

• Lefko: Seahawks at crossroads as a franchise, with Geno at the center

• 3 takes on 4 big questions about the Seahawks at midway point

Follow @CameronVanTil