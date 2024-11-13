Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks-49ers Week 11 Info: TV, radio, announcers, uniforms, more

Nov 13, 2024, 12:27 PM

Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet runs against the 49ers' Fred Warner on Dec. 10, 2023. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Staff report

The Seattle Seahawks will return to action this Sunday after two weeks of rest when they travel to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers for the second time in just over a month.

The Seahawks’ next two games are what really matter

Here’s a look at the information you need to take in the Week 11 game, including television and radio broadcasts, announcers, uniforms, recent results and the all-time series history.

Week 11: Seattle Seahawks (4-5) at San Francisco 49ers (5-4)

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17

TV broadcast: FOX (FOX 13 in Seattle)
TV announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst)

Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app
Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (sideline)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

• Pregame and postgame

Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 10 a.m. Sunday
Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.
Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Brian Walters, Paul Moyer

• Uniform combos

Seahawks: White jerseys, blue pants and helmets

49ers: Red jerseys, gold pants and helmets

History

Most recently, the 49ers handed the Seahawks a 36-24 loss on Thursday Night Football in Week 6 that wasn’t as close as the score may suggest considering San Francisco led by 20 points early in the third quarter. That’s pretty much how things have gone lately in the series, as the Niners have now won six straight against Seattle.

The Seahawks still own the all-time series advantage with a 30-23 record against San Francisco, which is bolstered by a period from 2012-18 where Seattle went 17-3 against the 49ers, including 10 straight wins at one point.

• Looking backwards and forwards

Week 10: The Seahawks had their bye week after losing 26-20 to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, which was their fifth loss in six games. The Niners squeaked past the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay 23-20 when kicker Jake Moody made a 44-yard field goal as time expired after he had missed three previous kicks.

Week 12: Seattle will wrap up a tough stretch of three straight games against division opponents when they welcome the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals (6-4) to town for a 1:25 p.m. contest on Sunday, Nov. 24. As for San Francisco, they’ll go on the road to kick off at the same time against the Green Bay Packers (6-3), who are fighting to keep pace in the NFC North where they trail both the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) and Detroit Lions (8-1).

