SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken score twice in 10 seconds, defeat Blue Jackets 5-2

Nov 12, 2024, 10:04 PM

Brandon Tanev of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his goal against Columbus on Nov. 12, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY DAIMON EKLUND


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken scored twice in 10 seconds as part of a four-goal second period, coming back from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Seattle Kraken 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 2: Box score

Brandon Tanev scored on a breakaway 7:13 into the second period, and Eeli Tolvanen followed with a power-play goal at 7:23 to give the Kraken the lead. Tye Kartye and Will Borgen also scored for Seattle in the second period. Jared McCann added a late empty-net goal and Joey Daccord had 38 saves.

Columbus took an early lead with their own pair of quick goals, as Sean Kuraly and Zachary Aston-Reese scored 22 seconds apart with about six minutes left in the first period. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots for the Blue Jackets, who have lost six in a row.

Takeaways

Columbus Blue Jackets: Columbus dominated the first period, taking a 2-0 lead on 18 shots to Seattle’s six. However, in the second period the Blue Jackets only managed eight shots.

Seattle Kraken: Seattle’s scoring came from players who haven’t found the net much. Borgen scored his first goal of the season and Kartye got his second. Tanev has three goals in the past two games after scoring just once in the Kraken’s first 14 games.

Key moment

Seattle looked fairly lifeless falling behind two goals in the first period, but came out with renewed energy in the second. About three minutes into the period Kartye controlled a puck at the top of the crease and got a backhand past Merzlikins to give Seattle its first goal and start the comeback.

Key stat

The Kraken are now 5-0-2 against Columbus all time.

Up next

Columbus returns home against Pittsburgh on Friday. Seattle hosts the Blackhawks on Thursday, the third game of a season-long six-game homestand.

