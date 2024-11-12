It didn’t take Tyrel Dodson long to find a new home after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks.

What Seahawks cutting Tyrel Dodson says about their LB situation

Dodson was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday. The Dolphins will pick up $1 million of the 2024 base salary owed to Dodson, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. He’ll join former Seahawk Jordyn Brooks in Miami’s linebacker room.

After signing a one-year deal with Seattle in the offseason to help replace Brooks and Bobby Wagner, Dodson was released by the Seahawks on Monday despite being the team’s leader in tackles and defensive snaps played.

In nine games with Seattle this season, the 26-year-old Dodson totaled 71 tackles (41 solo), five tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble.

His 65.8 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 36th among 83 qualified inside linebackers, but he had his share of struggles in the run game, ranking 75th.

Miami will be the third stop in Dodson’s NFL career. He spent his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

With Dodson being released, both of Seattle’s offseason signings at inside linebacker are no longer on the roster. The Seahawks traded Jerome Baker and a fourth-round draft pick to the Tennessee Titans for linebacker Ernest Jones IV on Oct. 23.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight will be first in line to replace Dodson.

Knight has appeared in eight games this season, including two starts, and totaled 23 tackles (15 solo) and one tackle for loss. The UTEP product took the bulk of the first-team reps at inside linebacker during OTAs and training camp while Dodson and Baker were recovering injuries.

