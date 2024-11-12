Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Former Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson has a new home

Nov 12, 2024, 2:02 PM | Updated: 2:07 pm

Seattle Seahawks Tyrel Dodson OTAs 2024...

Seattle Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson during an OTA practice on June 3. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

It didn’t take Tyrel Dodson long to find a new home after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks.

What Seahawks cutting Tyrel Dodson says about their LB situation

Dodson was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday. The Dolphins will pick up $1 million of the 2024 base salary owed to Dodson, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. He’ll join former Seahawk Jordyn Brooks in Miami’s linebacker room.

After signing a one-year deal with Seattle in the offseason to help replace Brooks and Bobby Wagner, Dodson was released by the Seahawks on Monday despite being the team’s leader in tackles and defensive snaps played.

In nine games with Seattle this season, the 26-year-old Dodson totaled 71 tackles (41 solo), five tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble.

His 65.8 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 36th among 83 qualified inside linebackers, but he had his share of struggles in the run game, ranking 75th.

Miami will be the third stop in Dodson’s NFL career. He spent his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

With Dodson being released, both of Seattle’s offseason signings at inside linebacker are no longer on the roster. The Seahawks traded Jerome Baker and a fourth-round draft pick to the Tennessee Titans for linebacker Ernest Jones IV on Oct. 23.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight will be first in line to replace Dodson.

Knight has appeared in eight games this season, including two starts, and totaled 23 tackles (15 solo) and one tackle for loss. The UTEP product took the bulk of the first-team reps at inside linebacker during OTAs and training camp while Dodson and Baker were recovering injuries.

More on Seattle Seahawks

3 takes on 4 big questions about the Seattle Seahawks at midway point
• Seahawks add a nose tackle, place safety on injured reserve
• Seahawks release one of their key offseason signings
• Lefko: Seahawks at crossroads as a franchise, with Geno at the center
• Rookie Report: How Seahawks’ first-year players are doing

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Tyrel Dodson OTAs 2024...

Zac Hereth

Former Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson has a new home

The Miami Dolphins claimed Tyrel Dodson off waivers the day after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks.

5 minutes ago

Former Seattle Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson...

Zac Hereth

What Seahawks cutting Tyrel Dodson says about their LB situation

Michael Bumpus and Brock Huard share their thoughts on the Seattle Seahawks' decision to cut inside linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider...

Maura Dooley

Seahawks are in a rebuild, whether they call it that or not

"Anytime you change head coaches and you change the coaching staff, it's a rebuilding year," FOX Sports' Curt Menefee said while speaking about the Seattle Seahawks.

4 hours ago

Shane Waldron Chicago Bears OC Seattle Seahawks...

Andrew Seligman

Former Seahawks OC didn’t last long with new team

The Chicago Bears fired former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron as their OC on Tuesday, hoping to shake up a unit that ranks among the worst in the NFL.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith huddle...

SeattleSports.com Staff

3 takes on 4 big questions about the Seahawks at midway point

Three Seattle Sports writers weigh in on four questions about the 4-5 Seattle Seahawks just past halfway through Mike Macdonald's first season.

20 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Brandon Pili...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks add a nose tackle, place safety on injured reserve

Nose tackle Brandon Pili has been added by the Seattle Seahawks as a waiver claim from Miami, while safety K'Von Wallace has landed on injured reserve.

23 hours ago

Former Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson has a new home