UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies breaking out new twist with ‘blackout’ game uniforms

Nov 12, 2024, 11:14 AM

Cade Otton of the UW Huskies scores a touchdown against Arizona in 2020. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

(Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The UW Huskies will break out a rare look with their uniforms for Friday’s game against UCLA.

Latest on UW Huskies: Is Will Rogers still the QB?

For the first time in four years, the Dawgs will hold a “blackout” game with all-black uniforms, and fans at Husky Stadium will also be taking part by being asked to wear black themselves. This will come less than a week after UW visited Penn State, where the Nittany Lions held their annual “white out” game.

The uniforms the Huskies will don against the Bruins aren’t the same as they have worn in previous blackout games. These new black Adidas “Strategy” uniforms are accented with gold numbers and names, purple and gold stripes, and a matte black helmet.

See what the UW Huskies will look like in these uniforms in the video and pictures below:

When the Huskies last held a blackout game, which was a 2020 contest against Arizona in front of an empty stadium due to the pandemic, the uniforms downgraded gold for more white features (see the picture at the top of this post or video highlights at this link).

UW (5-5 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) is a win short of bowl eligibility, and Friday’s 6 p.m. game against UCLA (4-5, 3-4) is the Huskies’ best shot at reaching that goal considering their only other remaining game is at No. 1 Oregon (10-0) on Saturday, Nov. 30.

One bit of good news: UW is not only undefeated at home this season, but is on a 19-game winning streak at Husky Stadium.

The television broadcast of Washington vs. UCLA will air on FOX.

