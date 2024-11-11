Close
See what Russell Wilson wrote to Bobby Wagner for jersey swap

Nov 10, 2024

Steelers QB Russell Wilson passes while Commanders LB Bobby Wagner defends on Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BY BRENT STECKER


A pair of Seattle Seahawks legends were on opposite sides of the field Sunday when quarterback Russell Wilson and his Pittsburgh Steelers took on linebacker Bobby Wagner and the Washington Commanders.

How Seattle Seahawks’ NFC West rivals did during their bye week

It was Wilson who came out on top, as his late 32-yard touchdown pass to trade deadline addition Mike Williams delivered Pittsburgh a thrilling 28-27 win.

After the game, however, Wilson and Wagner showed their appreciation for each other as they swapped jerseys that included messages written on the numbers.

Both Wilson and Wagner were 2012 NFL Draft picks by the Seahawks – a draft class that proved to be much more productive than expected for Seattle. Wilson made reference to that as he posted a picture on social media of the jersey swap on Sunday afternoon.

Wilson’s message to Wagner reads: “BWAGZ! Love you for Life Bro! Keep being legendary King! Don’t get BORED w/ consistency!”

Wagner’s full message to Wilson is a little harder to make out, but it includes, “It’s all love. I am so grateful to call you a brother!”

Wilson and Wagner played together with the Seahawks for the first 10 years of their careers after Wagner was selected in the second round of the draft out of Utah State by Seattle, and Wilson was taken in the third round out of Wisconsin. They went on to win the Super Bowl in their second pro season, reached the Super Bowl again the next year, and made the playoffs eight times while Wilson ran the offense and Wagner led the defense.

Wilson and Wagner both left the Seahawks after the 2021 season, with the QB traded to the Denver Broncos and the linebacker landing with the Los Angeles Rams in free agency. Wagner returned to Seattle for the 2023 campaign and then signed with Washington last offseason, while Wilson signed with the Steelers last March after a tumultuous two seasons in Denver.

The Steelers are 7-2 and lead the AFC North, and they’re undefeated in their last three games since Wilson made his season debut following a recovery from a calf injury.

The Commanders – who are in their first year under head coach Dan Quinn, who was Wagner’s defensive coordinator with the Seahawks in 2013 and 2014 – are 7-3 and in second place in the NFC East.

