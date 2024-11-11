Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

GONZAGA

Huff, Battle help No. 6 Gonzaga hold off feisty ASU 88-80

Nov 10, 2024, 4:36 PM

Gonzaga Khalif Battle Zags Bulldogs...

Gonzaga guard Khalif Battle secures a rebound against Arizona State on Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY CAM MCCANN


The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored 21 points off the bench and Ryan Nembhard tallied 13 points and 11 assists as No. 6 Gonzaga hung on for an 88-80 victory over Arizona State on Sunday.

Gonzaga Bulldogs 88, Arizona State Sun Devils 80: Box score

Huff went 9 for 13 from the field and missed only two 2-point attempts for the Bulldogs (2-0), who won their 21st straight home opener.

Khalif Battle scored all 19 of his points in the second half, including a trio of 3-pointers and an alley-oop dunk.

Battle and Huff contributed 17 of Gonzaga’s last 21 points to help the Zags avoid the loss in the first-ever meeting between the programs.

Basheer Jihad added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Arizona State (2-1). The Ball State transfer was just 1 for 10 in his two first games under Bobby Hurley before going 7 for 14 against Gonzaga.

Takeaways

Gonzaga: In the first half, the Zags shot 3 for 12 from 3-point range, but Graham Ike and Huff combined to go 8 for 10 inside the arc to keep them competitive. … Gonzaga’s bench got 30 points in the second half.

Arizona State: Arizona State’s hope for an upset was hurt by 4-for-15 shooting from 3-point range in the second half. Five-star recruit Jayden Quaintance scored all nine of his points in the first half, and fouled out of the game with just a single rebound and zero assists.

Key Moment

A steal from Michael Ajayi led to a fast break opportunity for the Zags, who had numbers running down the floor before Nembhard threw an alley-oop pass that Battle finished to even the score at 63 apiece midway through the second half. Battle’s dunk revived the crowd in the Kennel.

Key stat

Gonzaga assisted on 22 of their 31 made shots, with all eight players to see the floor registering at least one. Nembhard played 36 minutes and didn’t record a single turnover.

Up next

Arizona State: Faces Grand Canyon in a neutral-site matchup on Thursday night for the 2024 Hall of Fame game in Phoenix.

Gonzaga: Hosts UMass Lowell on Friday night.

No. 6 Gonzaga loaded up and looking for elusive title

Gonzaga

Gonzaga Khalif Battle Zags Bulldogs...

Cam McCann

Huff, Battle help No. 6 Gonzaga hold off feisty ASU 88-80

Braden Huff scored 21 points off the bench, Khalif Battle added 19 all in the second half, and No. 6 Gonzaga hung on for an 88-80 victory over Arizona State on Sunday.

3 hours ago

Gonzaga Graham Ike Bulldogs Zags Baylor Bears...

Henry Krueger

No. 6 Gonzaga rips No. 8 Baylor 101-63 in statement-making debut

Nolan Hickman scored 17 points, Graham Ike had 15 points and eight rebounds, and No. 6 Gonzaga beat No. 8 Baylor 101-63 at Spokane Arena on Friday night in the teams’ season-opener.

6 days ago

Gonzaga Ryan Nembhard...

The Associated Press

Preview: No. 6 Zags loaded up and looking for elusive title

National championship or bust seems to be the tenor from sixth-ranked Gonzaga, who bring back nearly all the key pieces from last season’s team.

15 days ago

Gonzaga Mark Few Nolan Hickman...

Mark Anderson

Mark Few expects Zags to remain elite no matter the conference

As far as coach Mark Few is concerned, Gonzaga basketball would continue to be Gonzaga basketball even if the Bulldogs went the independent route.

17 days ago

NBA Seattle...

Zac Hereth

NBA players with ties to Seattle or Washington colleges

NBA Seattle: All of the Seattle-area natives and former Washington state college players who are on NBA rosters to start the season.

19 days ago

Gonzaga Lisa Fortier women's basketball coach...

Mark Anderson

Fortier ready to coach Gonzaga again after cancer treatment

Her breast cancer treatment concluded, Lisa Fortier walked into the Gonzaga basketball facility last week and was greeted by balloons, streamers and her players blowing horns.

24 days ago

Huff, Battle help No. 6 Gonzaga hold off feisty ASU 88-80