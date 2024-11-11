The Seattle Seahawks (4-5) were idle Sunday due to their bye week, but two of the three other NFC West teams were in action.

The San Francisco 49ers went to Tampa Bay to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Arizona Cardinals hosted the New York Jets. The Los Angeles Rams don’t play until Monday Night Football when the Miami Dolphins visit SoFi Stadium.

Here’s a look at the results of the two Sunday games.

Arizona 31, New York Jets 6

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray threw for 266 yards and a touchdown and also ran for two scores and the Arizona Cardinals won their fourth straight game by racing to a big lead and easily handling the New York Jets 31-6 on Sunday.

The Cardinals (6-4) scored touchdowns on four of their first five drives and never trailed.

Murray completed 22 of 24 passes — including a franchise-record 17 in a row during one stretch — spreading the ball around to James Conner, Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. The Cardinals quarterback also ran for 21 yards.

IT'S A BIRD. IT'S A PLANE. IT'S TREY MCBRIDE HURDLING FOR THE THIRD TIME THIS SEASON!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bBevRNvSnu — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 10, 2024

Conner had five catches for 80 yards. Harrison caught the sixth touchdown pass of his rookie season. The Cardinals’ defense didn’t allow a touchdown for the third straight home game.

New York (3-7) has lost six of its last seven, failing to build off the momentum of last week’s win over the Texans. Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 35 passes for 151 yards. Breece Hall ran for 52 yards.

Arizona rolled to a 24-6 lead by halftime after Chad Ryland made a 37-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. It capped a dominant two quarters that saw the Cardinals have a 239-85 advantage in total yards.

Murray completed 17 of 19 passes for 199 yards before the break.

New York (3-7) had a chance to get back into it early in the third quarter, but the Cardinals put together a goal-line stand, forcing a fumble by Rodgers on fourth down to end the threat.

Arizona iced its win on the ensuing drive, with Murray tip-toeing through the Jets’ defense for a spectacular 12-yard run and a 31-6 lead. It capped an efficient 10-play, 88-yard drive.

The Cardinals took a 7-0 lead on the opening drive when Conner ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Two plays earlier, the running back caught a short pass and ran for 44 yards to get down to the 1.

Murray ran for a 1-yard touchdown for a 14-3 lead with 2:54 left in the first quarter.

Murray’s third TD drive was arguably his most impressive. The quarterback got absolutely drilled by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams on a first-and-10 play at the Jets 22 — a hit so hard that Murray’s helmet flew several yards backward.

Murray laughed off the frightening moment before making a big first down throw to McBride and then finding Harrison on a fade route in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown, making it 21-6 midway through the second quarter.

New York had to settle for two field goals in the first half. Spencer Shrader connected from 25 and 45 yards in his Jets debut.

San Francisco 23, Tampa Bay 20

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jake Moody redeemed himself after missing three earlier field goals by booting a 44-yarder as time expired Sunday to give the San Francisco 49ers a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in running back Christian McCaffrey’s season debut.

Moody, in his first game back after being sidelined three weeks with a sprained ankle, also kicked field goals of 28 and 33 yards for the defending NFC champion 49ers (5-4), who have won consecutive games for the first time this season.

But the usually reliable kicker, who was 13 of 14 entering Sunday, also missed wide left from 49 and 50 yards before missing wide right on a 44-yard attempt that would have given San Francisco a six-point lead with 3:09 remaining.

TV cameras caught 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel exchanging words and appearing to shove long snapper Taybor Pepper when the wide receiver approached Moody on the sideline after the third miss.

McCaffrey returned to practice last Monday after being sidelined since early September due to Achilles tendinitis. He carried for 5 yards on the first play and game and finished with 39 yards rushing on 13 attempts. The 2023 AP Offensive Player of the Year also had six receptions for 68 yards.

The 49ers hope returns make up for quiet trade deadline

Baker Mayfield led a drive to set up a tying field goal for the Bucs (4-6) with help from three straight personal foul penalties — setting the stage for Moody to win it for the 49ers. Mayfield completed 18 of 29 passes for 116 yards and one TD for the Bucs, who have lost four in a row.

BAKER & RACHAAD KEEP IT ALIVE 🤯 📺: #SFvsTB on FOX pic.twitter.com/9tQ4uwNm6s — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 10, 2024

Brock Purdy threw for 353 yards without an interception, and had touchdowns of 46 yards to rookie Ricky Pearsall — the wide receiver’s first NFL score — and 11 yards to George Kittle. He moved his team into position for the winning field goal with two completions to Jauan Jennings and two more to Pearsall.

Pearsall sat out the first six games after being shot in the chest after an autograph session in downtown San Francisco on Aug. 31. On his touchdown, he caught a pass over the middle from Purdy, accelerated toward the left sideline where he outran the pursuit until safety Antoine Winfield Jr. closed in and nearly brought him down as the receiver extended the ball over the goal line.

The Bucs wiped out a 10-0 deficit with help from 49ers punt returner Jacob Cowing, whose third-quarter muff was recovered at San Francisco’s 21 to set up Tampa Bay’s first TD. Four plays later, Mayfield threw a 9-yard scoring pass to Rachaad White that made it 10-10.

Rookie Bucky Irving scored on 12-yard run that gave Tampa Bay ahead 17-13 early in the fourth quarter. Purdy answered with his TD throw to Kittle to put the 49ers back in front with just over seven minutes left.

Seattle Sports staff contributed to this post.

