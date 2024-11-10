Close
AP Top 25 Poll: How much did WSU Cougars rise after blowout win?

Nov 10, 2024, 11:32 AM

WSU Cougars John Mateer AP poll top 25 college football utah state...

WSU Cougars quarterback John Mateer runs the ball against Utah State on Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The WSU Cougars were quite impressive in their 49-28 win over Utah State on Saturday night in Pullman. Not that it moved the needle much for voters of the weekly Associated Press college football poll.

Washington State (8-1) moved up just one spot in the new AP top 25 released late Sunday morning to No. 19.

LSU (6-3) was the reason for WSU’s small climb, as the Tigers dropped seven spots from No. 14 to No. 21 following a 42-13 loss to new No. 9 Alabama.

Only two other teams ahead of the Cougars in the previous rankings lost this week, and it wasn’t enough to get WSU a bit farther up in the poll. The Miami Hurricanes (9-1) suffered their first loss of the year, 28-23 to Georgia Tech, which dropped them eight places from No. 4 to No. 12. The Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) had an even bigger drop following a 28-10 loss to new No. 10 Ole Miss (8-2), falling nine spots from No. 2 to No. 11.

Another thing that didn’t help Wazzu: Boise State, the only team to beat the Cougs this season, dropped a spot to No. 13 even after beating Nevada 28-21.

See the full AP top 25 college football poll

WSU is a dark horse for the College Football Playoff, which features a new 12-team format this season. But even if the Cougars, who were ranked No. 21 in the first CFP rankings released last Tuesday, keep taking care of business with a favorable remaining schedule, they will need help to find their way into an at-large bid.

The Cougs have three games remaining in the regular season. They will travel to New Mexico (4-6) for a 6:30 p.m. matchup next Saturday, go to Corvallis to take on Pac-12 sibling Oregon State (4-5) the following week, and then wrap up at home on Nov. 30 against Wyoming (2-7).

The Coaches Poll was a bit more friendly to Washington State on Sunday, with the Cougars coming in at No. 18.

The AP poll again features undefeated Oregon at the top, and the 10-0 Ducks are one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the top five. Ohio State (8-1) is No. 2, Penn State (8-1) is up two spots to No. 4 after ripping the UW Huskies 35-6 on Saturday, and 10-0 Indiana is No. 5. The only non-Big Ten team in the top five is No. 3 Texas (8-1).

The UW Huskies’ loss at Penn State likely took them out of the running for breaking into the poll again this season, coming a week after they received some points in the AP voting. The Huskies (5-5) need a win either Friday at home against UCLA (4-5) or the following week at top-ranked Oregon to reach bowl eligibility.

