SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

MLS Playoffs: Sounders’ conference semifinal matchup set

Nov 10, 2024, 10:35 AM

Seattle Sounders LAFC MLS Cup playoffs Jordan Morris...

Omar Campos of LAFC passes while the Seattle Sounders' Jordan Morris defends on Feb. 24, 2024. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

(Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

After nearly a week of waiting, the Seattle Sounders know what’s next in their quest for the MLS Cup.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer signs multi-year extension

The Sounders will travel to Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 23 to face LAFC at BMO Stadium in an MLS Western Conference semifinal game. The winner of the 7:30 p.m. contest will move on to meet either the Los Angeles Galaxy or Minnesota United in the conference final, while the loser will be sent home.

Seattle is the No. 4 seed on the Western Conference side of the MLS Cup playoff bracket after finishing 16-9-9 in the regular season, while LAFC is the No. 1 seed thanks to its 19-8-7 record this season.

Despite facing tougher competition in the first round, the Sounders fared better to open the playoffs than LAFC did. Seattle swept the fifth-seeded Houston Dynamo, twice winning on penalty kicks to take the best-of-three series. The Sounders clinched that series win on Sunday, Nov. 2 in Houston. LAFC, meanwhile, beat the eighth-seeded Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 in Game 1 of their series in the first round, lost Game 2 by a score of 3-0, and rebounded Saturday night with a 1-0 win in Los Angeles to clinch.

LAFC beats Whitecaps 1-0 in rubber match to win first-round series

LAFC dominated the season series against Seattle, winning all four of their meetings, which included two MLS contests and one each for the Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup.

This year’s MLS Cup playoffs started with a round of wild card games, then featured best-of-three series for the first round. The conference semifinals, conference finals and MLS Cup final are all one-game formats.

LAFC is looking to reach the MLS Cup final for the third straight year after winning in 2022 and falling to the Columbus Crew in the title game last season.

The Sounders are in the postseason for the 15th time in their 16 MLS seasons, with 2022 the only year Seattle missed the playoffs. The Sounders lost to LAFC 1-0 in the Western Conference semifinals in 2023.

Television broadcasts details have not yet been announced for the Seattle Sounders’ conference semifinal matchup with LAFC.

