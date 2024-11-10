Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies suffer first defeat of Sprinkle era in loss to Nevada

Nov 9, 2024, 9:39 PM | Updated: 9:50 pm

UW Huskies lose to Nevada...

Danny Sprinkle during a 2024 game. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kobe Sanders scored 20 points, Nick Davidson added 14 and nine rebounds and Nevada pulled away late Saturday night to beat the UW Huskies 63-53.

Nevada Wolfpack 63, UW Huskies 53: Box Score

Sanders threw down a dunk — just Nevada’s second made field goal in 7 1/2 minutes — to ignite an 8-0 spurt that culminated when Brandon Love stole a pass near midcourt and went the other way for fast-break dunk and gave Nevada the lead for good at 50-44 with 5:59 to play.

Tre Coleman scored 10 points for Nevada (2-0).

Tyree Ihenacho led Washington (1-0) with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting. The rest of the Huskies players made just 12 of 46 (26%) from the field.

Luis Kortright scored in the lane to trim Washington’s deficit to 53-50 with 3:57 to play but the Huskies missed seven consecutive shots as Nevada ripped off 10 consecutive points before Tyler Harris, who finished with 10 points, hit a 3-pointer to cap the scoring with 12 seconds remaining.

Washington shot 33.9% (19 of 56) overall, hit 7 of 22 (32%) from 3-point range and shot 62% (8 of 13) from the free-throw line.

How Kelsey Plum is set to make more history for UW Huskies

UW Huskies

UW Huskies lose to Nevada...

The Associated Press

UW Huskies suffer first defeat of Sprinkle era in loss to Nevada

Nevada's Kobe Sanders scores a game-high 20 points as the Wolfpack hand the visiting UW Huskies a 63-53 defeat.

11 minutes ago

UW Huskies lose to Penn State...

Travis Johnson

UW Huskies fall behind early in blowout loss at No. 6 Penn State

Penn State scored the game's first 28 points and led wire-to-wire as it handed the UW Huskies their most lopsided loss of the season.

1 hour ago

UW Huskies lose to Penn State...

Zac Hereth

Instant Observations from UW Huskies’ loss at No. 6 Penn St.

Five things that stood out as the UW Huskies suffered a 35-6 defeat in Big Ten play against No. 6 Penn State.

1 hour ago

UW Huskies defense...

Christian Caple

Caple: The numbers behind the UW Huskies’ top-10 defense

On Montlake's Christian Caple takes a look at what has led to stellar defensive showing by the UW Huskies through nine games.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Giles Jackson...

The Associated Press

Preview: Can UW Huskies keep No. 6 Penn State from rebounding?

The UW Huskies face a No. 6 Penn State team on Saturday whose margin for error got smaller with a humbling loss to No. 3 Ohio State last week.

1 day ago

UW Huskies football Denzel Boston...

Travis Johnson

UW Huskies hope to upset, hand No. 6 Penn State another setback

The UW Huskies will bring the nation’s second-ranked pass defense and a little swagger to No. 6 Penn State's Beaver Stadium, fresh off a late goal-line stand that helped upend USC last week.

2 days ago

UW Huskies suffer first defeat of Sprinkle era in loss to Nevada