WSU Cougars pull away in 2nd half for 91-74 victory over Bradley

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Nate Calmese and Cedric Coward scored 18 points apiece and LeJuan Watts added a double-double to lead the WSU Cougars to a 91-74 victory over Bradley on Friday night.

WSU Cougars 91, Bradley 74: Box Score

Calmese hit 9 of 11 from the free-throw line and added six assists and three steals for the Cougars (2-0). Coward made three 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds with three steals. Watts finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

That deadly inside-out skip pass and the Cougs are outscoring Bradley 19-1 in the second half. Braves without a field goal nearly seven minutes into the second half.#GoCougs // #AgainstTheGrain // 📺ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/PluBQSNF4y — Washington State Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) November 9, 2024

Dane Erikstrup totaled 16 points and seven rebounds for Washington State. Ethan Price had 14 points and six boards. Isaiah Watts had 10 points off the bench.

Darius Hannah and Christian Davis both scored 14 to lead the Braves (1-1). Zek Montgomery contributed 13 points and six rebounds. Connor Dillon came off the bench to score 12.

Washington State took a three-point lead into intermission before outscoring Bradley 46-32 in the second half.

