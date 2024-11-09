Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

McCann scores in OT as Kraken edge Golden Knights 4-3

Nov 8, 2024, 10:26 PM

Seattle Kraken Jarred McCan game-winning goal...

Jared McCann of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE — Jared McCann scored 29 seconds into overtime and the Seattle Kraken beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Friday night.

Seattle Kraken 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 (OT): Box Score

Brandon Tanev had two goals and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored as the Kraken snapped a four-game losing streak. Joey Daccord stopped 21 shots.

Nicolas Roy had a goal and an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo and Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for Vegas. Jack Eichel had three assists and Adin Hill finished with 28 saves.

Pietrangelo scored with 1:22 left in the third period to tie the score 3-3.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Eichel has the team lead with 22 points, including 18 assists.

Kraken: McCann helped Seattle improve to 3-1 in overtime this season.

Key moment

With the Kraken trailing 2-0 late in the first period, Tanev intercepted a Vegas pass at the blue line and raced to the other end on a breakaway, putting the shot past Hill for his first goal and starting Seattle’s comeback.

Key stat

It was Tanev’s first multigoal game since March 21, 2023, against Dallas. Tanev came into the game with just one goal this season, and had not scored in the past 10 games.

Up Next

The Golden Knights host Carolina on Monday, and Seattle hosts Columbus on Tuesday.

Seattle Kraken reacquire former player in deal with Canucks

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Jarred McCan game-winning goal...

The Associated Press

McCann scores in OT as Kraken edge Golden Knights 4-3

Brandon Tanev had two goals and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored as the Seattle Kraken snapped a four-game losing streak

3 hours ago

Seattle Kraken Daniel Sprong...

The Associated Press

Kraken reacquire former player in deal with Canucks

The Seattle Kraken send future considerations to the Vancouver Canucks for Daniel Sprong, who previously spent just over a season in Seattle.

8 hours ago

Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche Artturi Lehkonen...

Dennis Georgatos

Lehkonen scores go-ahead goal as Avalanche beat Kraken 6-3

Arturri Lehkonen scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in his season debut and Nathan MacKinnon had five assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 6-3 on Tuesday night.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken Boston Bruins...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken shut out again in 2-0 loss to Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman had 23 saves and his first shutout of the season, and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 2-0 on Sunday night.

5 days ago

Seattle Kraken Shane Wright...

The Associated Press

Kraken shut down by Senators in 3-0 loss

The struggles continue for the Seattle Kraken as they fall to the Ottawa Senators and lose for the fifth time in six games.

6 days ago

Seattle Kraken Jordan Eberle Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews 2024...

The Associated Press

Kraken fall 4-1 to Maple Leafs for 4th loss in 5 games

Two days after an eight-goal explosion, the Seattle Kraken were shut out until the closing minutes in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

8 days ago

McCann scores in OT as Kraken edge Golden Knights 4-3