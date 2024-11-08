Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners starting pitcher among MLB’s early arbitration qualifiers

Nov 8, 2024

Seattle Mariners George Kirby Red Sox 2024...

George Kirby of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Red Sox on July 31. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

(Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY RONALD BLUM


The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander George Kirby and Boston outfielder Jarren Duran and right-hander Kutter Crawford are among 29 players with two-to-three years or service time who are eligible for salary arbitration, and Atlanta left-hander Angel Perdomo just missed the cutoff.

Tampa Bay’s Shane Baz also is among the so-called Super 2s along with fellow right-handers Kyle Bradish (Baltimore), Edward Cabrera (Miami), Ryan Feltner (Colorado), Ben Lively (Cleveland) and Andre Pallante (St. Louis).

Left-handers include Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels, who pitched a no-hitter against Tampa Bay as a rookie in May 2022, and Bailey Falter of Pittsburgh. Among the outfielders are MJ Melendez of Kansas City and Jarred Kelenic of Atlanta. Minnesota shortstop Royce Lewis also is eligible.

The cutoff was set at 2 years, 132 days of major league service, up from 2 years, 118 days last offseason. The cutoff was as low as 2 years, 115 days in 2019 and as high as 2 years, 146 days in 2011.

Washington right-hander Michael Rucker was the last player above the cutoff but became a free agent Monday after refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Rochester. Seattle catcher Seby Zavala would have been eligible but elected free agency last month.

Perdomo, who has 2 years, 131 days of service, is recovering from last year’s Tommy John surgery.

Others eligible include Washington catcher Riley Adams, Detroit right-hander Beau Brieske, Seattle catcher Luis Campusano, Toronto shortstop Ernie Clement, New York Yankees right-hander Scott Effross, Miami catcher Nick Fortes, Miami left-hander Braxton Garrett, Pittsburgh right-hander Colin Holderman, Oakland right-hander Dany Jiménez, Detroit third baseman Andy Ibáñez, Colorado right-hander Justin Lawrence, Atlanta left-hander Dylan Lee, Chicago White Sox right-hander Penn Murfee, Toronto right-hander Zach Pop and San Francisco right-hander Austin Warren.

The top 22% of players by service time with at least two years but less than three are eligible for arbitration as long as they had at least 86 days of service this year. They join the group of three-to-six-year players.

Players and teams are set to exchange proposed salaries on Jan. 9, and hearings for those lacking agreements will be scheduled for Jan. 27 to Feb. 14 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Players were eligible after two years of service from 1974-85, and the threshold increased to three years in 1986. The super 2 class began in 1991 at 17% and it increased to 22% in 2013.

