The Seattle Seahawks have the luxury of getting their bye week at the midpoint of the season.

Seattle Seahawks Midseason Grades: Evaluating the first half of 2024

For the Seahawks’ rookies, it’s an opportune time to recharge midway through their first time experiencing the rigors of a 17-game NFL season. It’s also an opportune time to check in on the performance of the rookie class.

Here’s a look at what the Seahawks’ eight draft picks and two undrafted players on the 53-man roster have done through the first nine weeks.

Byron Murphy II, DT: Murphy, a first-round pick out of Texas, was the second defensive player selected in the draft. He missed three games this season with a hamstring injury. In six games, he’s totaled 20 tackles (eight solo), two tackles for loss and o.5 sacks. His 63.2 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 15th among 34 rookie defenders and second among five rookie defensive tackles with at least 200 defensive snaps played. He also has the top pass-rushing grade (67.8) and pass-rush win rate (12.3%) among rookie defensive tackles with at least 100 pass-rush snaps.

Christian Haynes, G: Haynes, a third-round pick out of Connecticut, appeared in each of Seattle’s first eight games and split time at right guard with starter Anthony Bradford in six of them, but was a healthy scratch last week against the Rams. His 48.0 offensive grade ranks eighth among nine rookie guards with at least 100 offensive snaps. Haynes has committed two penalties and allowed four pressures and one sack. He played a season-high 36 offensive snaps in Week 4 against Detroit.

Tyrice Knight, LB: Knight, a fourth-round pick out of UTEP, has appeared in eight games but has played just seven defensive snaps since recording a season-high 39 defensive plays in Week 4 against Detroit. He drew the start at linebacker in Weeks 3 and 4 when former teammate Jerome Baker was out with an injury. Knight has totaled 23 tackles (15 solo) and one tackle for loss. His 57.3 defensive grade ranks fourth among seven rookie off-ball linebackers with at least 75 defensive snaps played.

AJ Barner, TE: Barner, a fourth-round pick out of Michigan, has been a bit of a pleasant surprise through the first half of his rookie season. He’s totaled 14 receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown while appearing in all nine games. Barner’s 65.3 offensive grade is the best overall grade for a Seattle rookie and ranks second among eight qualified rookie tight ends, trailing only Raiders standout and first-round pick Brock Bowers. He’s also graded out second among rookie tight ends in receiving (64.7) and run blocking (64.3). With starter Noah Fant out, Barner played a season-high 73 snaps last week against the Rams.

Nehemiah Pritchett, CB: Pritchett, a fifth-round pick out of Auburn, has appeared in seven games this season, but was inactive for Seattle’s past two contests. He’s registered six tackles (four solo) and one pass defended. Pritchett has allowed eight receptions for 105 yards and one TD on 13 targets, per PFF. His 30.4 defensive grade ranks last among 22 rookie corners with at least 100 defensive snaps played.

Sataoa Laumea, G: Laumea, a sixth-round pick out of Utah, has yet to appear in a game this season. He’s been a healthy scratch in all nine contests.

D.J. James, CB: James, a sixth-round pick out of Auburn, was released on Aug. 27 as the Seahawks cut their roster down to 53 players. He was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad in September and has not appeared in a game this season.

Michael Jerrell, OT: Jerrell, a sixth-round pick out of D-II Findlay, has played in four games and made two starts as the Seahawks have dealt with injuries at right tackle. He also played the bulk of last week’s game against the Rams due to George Fant exiting the game with a knee injury after just two drives. Jerrell’s 40.3 overall grade ranks last among 10 qualified rookie tackles. He’s committed six penalties and allowed 12 pressures and three sacks.

Jalen Sundell, C: Sundell, who went undrafted out of FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, has appeared in four games with all but one snap coming on special teams. He appears to have passed up second-year pro Olu Oluwatimi as the backup behind Connor Williams at center.

Dee Williams, KR/CB: Williams, who went undrafted out of Tennessee, has served as the Seahawks’ primary punt returner and also returns kicks alongside Laviska Shenault Jr. Williams has totaled 96 yards on 13 punt returns and 228 yards on eight kick returns, but has also fumbled on two punt returns. Seattle’s 7.4 yards per punt return are tied for 27th in the NFL. Williams has added three tackles on special teams.

