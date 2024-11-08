Close
Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s popular dog, Ben, dies

Nov 7, 2024, 4:24 PM

Kirk Herbstreit and his dog Ben at a 2024 game between Tennessee and Arkansas. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit announced Thursday that his beloved dog, Ben, died at age 10.

Ben was a golden retriever who gained fame for regularly accompanying Herbstreit to games and even appearing on set and the sideline.

Herbstreit, who calls college football on ESPN and NFL games on Amazon Prime Video, posted on X that cancer had spread through his dog’s organs and “there was nothing left we could do — we had to let him go.”

The 55-year-old former Ohio State quarterback said he’s had dogs his whole life but “Ben was 1 on 1.”

Ben last traveled to Bloomington, Indiana, for the Hoosiers’ game against the UW Huskies on Oct. 26. His friendliness and frolicking made him a favorite with players, coaches and fans, and condolences poured in online.

The travels of Ben included trips to Seattle for games featuring the Seahawks and UW Huskies, and the dog even met Dubs, Washington’s official live Husky mascot.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s popular dog, Ben, dies