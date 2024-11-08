COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UW HUSKIES (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at No. 6 PENN STATE (7-1, 4-1)

5 p.m. Saturday

• TV (streaming): Peacock

• Series record: Penn State 3-0.

What’s at stake

Penn State’s margin for error got smaller after its eighth-straight loss in humbling fashion to No. 3 Ohio State last week. The Nittany Lions want to host a home playoff game and must avoid a second loss and potentially falling out of the Top 12 to do so. The Huskies are coming off arguably their best win of the season after holding off a furious Southern Cal charge last week. They’re looking to win back-to-back Big Ten games for the first time under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch.

UW Huskies-Penn State key matchup

Washington’s secondary vs. Penn State’s wide receivers. The Nittany Lions top four wideouts have combined for just 12 catches over the last two games. Meanwhile, the Huskies’ pass defense is the best in the Big Ten and second in the country. They’re allowing just 142 yards per game through the air and have eight interceptions. Three came last week against USC.

Players to watch

UW Huskies: RB Jonah Coleman ran for 104 yards and two scores last week and appears to be as healthy as he has been all season. Penn State’s defense was outworked by a patchwork Ohio State offensive line last week while Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson combined to average 6.2 yards per carry.

Penn State: QB Drew Allar. The junior has had a strong season but ran into trouble last week. Allar was just 12 for 20 for 146 yards against Ohio State and threw an interception in the end zone. He’ll need to be accurate in this one as the Washington secondary excels in tight coverage.

⚪️ 25/37

⚪️ 166 yds

⚪️ 4 TD

⚪️ 0 INT Relive @AllarDrew's big night in @PennStateFBall's shutout win over Iowa. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ijm8NJxCK1 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 25, 2023

Facts & figures

The Nittany Lions hosted a program record 111,030 fans at Beaver Stadium last week. … Penn State and Washington haven’t met in the regular season since 1921. … Tyler Warren needs seven receptions to break Mike Gesicki’s single-season record 57 catches for a Penn State tight end. … Among active FBS players, Washington QB Will Rogers ranks first in career attempts (2,153), first in completions (1,498), second in passing yards (14,599), second in touchdowns (107) and third in completion percentage (69.6%). … Coleman is fourth among FBS backs with 32 rushes of 10 yards or more. … WR Denzel Boston leads the Big Ten with nine touchdown catches.

More on UW Huskies football

• UW Huskies hope to upset, hand No. 6 Penn State another setback

• Caple on UW Huskies: Notes on Jonah Coleman, Quentin Moore, O-line

• Huskies’ bend-but-don’t-break defense comes up big against USC

• Senior linebacker plays pivotal role in UW Huskies win over Trojans

• How have UW Huskies’ outgoing transfers fared with new teams