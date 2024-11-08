Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Preview: Can UW Huskies keep No. 6 Penn State from rebounding?

Nov 8, 2024, 11:03 AM

UW Huskies Giles Jackson...

Giles Jackson of the UW Huskies reacts after a USC penalty on Nov. 2, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UW HUSKIES (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at No. 6 PENN STATE (7-1, 4-1)

5 p.m. Saturday

TV (streaming): Peacock
Series record: Penn State 3-0.

What’s at stake

Penn State’s margin for error got smaller after its eighth-straight loss in humbling fashion to No. 3 Ohio State last week. The Nittany Lions want to host a home playoff game and must avoid a second loss and potentially falling out of the Top 12 to do so. The Huskies are coming off arguably their best win of the season after holding off a furious Southern Cal charge last week. They’re looking to win back-to-back Big Ten games for the first time under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch.

UW Huskies-Penn State key matchup

Washington’s secondary vs. Penn State’s wide receivers. The Nittany Lions top four wideouts have combined for just 12 catches over the last two games. Meanwhile, the Huskies’ pass defense is the best in the Big Ten and second in the country. They’re allowing just 142 yards per game through the air and have eight interceptions. Three came last week against USC.

Players to watch

UW Huskies: RB Jonah Coleman ran for 104 yards and two scores last week and appears to be as healthy as he has been all season. Penn State’s defense was outworked by a patchwork Ohio State offensive line last week while Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson combined to average 6.2 yards per carry.

Penn State: QB Drew Allar. The junior has had a strong season but ran into trouble last week. Allar was just 12 for 20 for 146 yards against Ohio State and threw an interception in the end zone. He’ll need to be accurate in this one as the Washington secondary excels in tight coverage.

Facts & figures

The Nittany Lions hosted a program record 111,030 fans at Beaver Stadium last week. … Penn State and Washington haven’t met in the regular season since 1921. … Tyler Warren needs seven receptions to break Mike Gesicki’s single-season record 57 catches for a Penn State tight end. … Among active FBS players, Washington QB Will Rogers ranks first in career attempts (2,153), first in completions (1,498), second in passing yards (14,599), second in touchdowns (107) and third in completion percentage (69.6%). … Coleman is fourth among FBS backs with 32 rushes of 10 yards or more. … WR Denzel Boston leads the Big Ten with nine touchdown catches.

More on UW Huskies football

UW Huskies hope to upset, hand No. 6 Penn State another setback
Caple on UW Huskies: Notes on Jonah Coleman, Quentin Moore, O-line
Huskies’ bend-but-don’t-break defense comes up big against USC
Senior linebacker plays pivotal role in UW Huskies win over Trojans
How have UW Huskies’ outgoing transfers fared with new teams

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Giles Jackson...

The Associated Press

Preview: Can UW Huskies keep No. 6 Penn State from rebounding?

The UW Huskies face a No. 6 Penn State team on Saturday whose margin for error got smaller with a humbling loss to No. 3 Ohio State last week.

3 seconds ago

UW Huskies football Denzel Boston...

Travis Johnson

UW Huskies hope to upset, hand No. 6 Penn State another setback

The UW Huskies will bring the nation’s second-ranked pass defense and a little swagger to No. 6 Penn State's Beaver Stadium, fresh off a late goal-line stand that helped upend USC last week.

21 hours ago

UW Huskies Danny Sprinkle coach...

The Associated Press

Osobor helps send UW Huskies past UC Davis in Sprinkle’s debut

Great Osobor scored 15 points and tied a career high grabbing 17 rebounds and the UW Huskies rallied late to beat UC Davis 79-73 to usher in the Danny Sprinkle era on Tuesday night.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Jonah Coleman USC...

Christian Caple

Caple on UW Huskies: Notes on Jonah Coleman, Quentin Moore, O-line

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple has the latest from head coach Jedd Fisch on RB Jonah Coleman's workload, Quentin Moore's injury and the offensive line.

4 days ago

WSU Cougars poll top 25 Jake Dickert head coach college football playoff cfp...

Brent Stecker

Top 25 Update: WSU gets boost ahead of first CFP rankings

The 7-1 WSU Cougars made a jump in the least AP top 25 poll days before the first College Football Playoff rankings will be released.

5 days ago

UW Huskies Thaddeus Dixon USC Trojans 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Huskies’ bend-but-don’t-break defense comes up big against USC

With their backs against the wall in crunch time, the UW Huskies made a goal-line stand and a last-second red-zone stop to beat USC.

5 days ago

Preview: Can UW Huskies keep No. 6 Penn State from rebounding?