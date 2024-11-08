While many teams are starting to drag at this point in a long season, WSU coach Jake Dickert has asked the No. 20 Cougars to give more.

Preview: No. 20 WSU Cougars to continue CFP bid against Utah St

Washington State faces Utah State on Saturday night in Pullman hoping to keep its longshot chances for a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff alive.

“If we can give 10% more when teams normally this time of year get worn down and give 10% less, that’s going to be the edge that we need to succeed,” Dickert said. “So as we go throughout these final four games, take them one at a time and stay focused on us.”

The Cougars (7-1, No. 21 CFP ) remain part of the Pac-12, which is down to just two teams after realignment shifted the college football landscape. The conference was dropped from the Power Five, so the Cougars would have to eke their way into the 12-team playoffs as an at-large team.

It’s not impossible, but it depends on several things falling in Washington State’s favor the rest of the way — like whether No. 12 Boise State can secure an automatic bid as the highest-ranked Group of Five team. And whether other higher-ranked teams fall down or out of the rankings.

In other words, it’s complicated. But if the Cougars can finish 11-1, they’ve mostly done what they can do. Blowout wins in the final four games would help.

“There’s going to be a lot of things as we go through the finish line that we cannot control, and it deserves zero of our attention,” Dickert said. “We’ve just got to keep attacking the work of what it takes to win, because at the end of the day it’s just about stacking up 1-0s. Stay in the dark, don’t let the noise suffocate you.”

Both Washington State and Utah State are coming off byes. The Cougars’ last game was a 29-26 come-from-behind victory at San Diego State.

The Aggies (2-6) are facing their fourth ranked opponent this season after games against USC, Utah and Boise State. Utah State’s last game was a 27-25 victory over Wyoming, won on a last-minute field goal.

Diminished D

Utah State is allowing 42 points a game, second-to-last in the nation. Only Kent State (46.6) is allowing more. They’re also allowing opponents 244 rushing yards a game, also second-to-last nationally, and 254 passing yards per game.

One reason for the defensive struggles is that the Aggies have been inundated with season-ending injuries. They’ve lost defensive tackles Miguel Jackson and Taz Williams, defensive end Enoka Migao, and linebackers Clyde Washington, Jon Ross Maye and Logan Pili.

Looking ahead

The two teams left in the Pac-12, Washington State and Oregon State, have been busy on two fronts. First, trying to fill out a schedule for next season and second, trying to rebuild the conference for 2026.

The schedule part is complete. The Pac-12 opted out of its scheduling agreement with the Mountain West for next season. So instead the Cougars built a slate that will include road trips to Ole Miss and Virginia.

Washington State and Oregon State will play each other twice in 2025, once in Corvallis and then in Pullman.

“I thought the administration was in a tough spot to put all those things together. Obviously we have to do this, right? We have to go far and wide to find those games. It wasn’t easy, just kind of knowing the behind the scene of what went into it all,” Dickert said.

As for the Pac-12 rebuild, five Mountain West schools will join in 2026, including Utah State, Boise State, Fresno, San Diego State and Colorado State. The conference also added Gonzaga as a non-football member. The Pac-12 needs one more football member to be recognized under NCAA rules.

