With MLB’s Nov. 4 contract option deadline in the rearview mirror, there’s now an additional pool of players with declined options for the Seattle Mariners to consider in free agency.

Out of this new crop of free agents, who could be targets for Seattle? Here’s a look at some potential new free agent options who could bolster the Mariners’ roster at key spots of need – specifically first base, second base, third base and the bullpen.

Infield targets

• SS/2B/3B Ha-Seong Kim (age 29): Kim is an all-around player who has a quality bat, plus speed and elite defense with the flexibility to play multiple infield spots. Over the past three seasons with the Padres, Kim hit .250 with 39 home runs, 72 stolen bases and a 103 OPS+. He also won the National League utility Gold Glove Award in 2023, when he finished eighth in the NL with a 5.8 WAR. Kim primarily played shortstop in 2022, spent most of 2023 at second base and then exclusively played shortstop in 2024. He is likely to miss the beginning of next season after injuring his shoulder diving back into a base in mid-August and undergoing surgery.

• 3B Yoán Moncada (age 29): Moncada, a former top prospect, has been plagued by injuries. He fell short of the 100-game mark in four of his eight seasons with the White Sox, including this past year when he missed most of the season with a left adductor strain. But when healthy, Moncada has been a quality hitter. Over his nine-year career, he has batted .254 with 93 homers and a 106 OPS+.

• 1B Anthony Rizzo (age 35): Rizzo has a strong track record of success as a three-time All Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner. He’s coming off two injury-plagued seasons with the Yankees, struggling to a .237 batting average and 88 OPS+ over the past two years. But in his last full season in 2022, Rizzo matched a career high with 32 homers and posted a 130 OPS+. Over his decorated 14-year career, he’s batted .261 with 303 homers and an .828 OPS.

Bullpen targets

• LHP Andrew Chafin (age 34): Aside from having one of the best hair-and-mustache combinations in the majors, Chafin has been a reliable left-handed bullpen arm over an 11-year career spanning six different teams. Over the past four seasons, he has posted a 3.12 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 27% strikeout rate. While splitting this past season between the Tigers and Rangers, he logged a 3.51 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 70 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings. He is elite at missing bats, posting a 97th percentile chase rate and 96th percentile whiff rate this past season, according to Baseball Savant.

• LHP Danny Coulombe (age 35): Coulombe has been one of the American League’s top lefty relievers over the past two seasons with the Orioles, posting a 2.56 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 90 strikeouts and just 17 walks in 81 innings. He underwent surgery in June to remove bone spurs from his elbow, but returned by late September to pitch 4 1/3 scoreless innings in five appearances.

• LHP Brent Suter (age 35): Suter is another solid lefty bullpen arm. He has a 3.45 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over his nine-year career, including a 3.15 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 2024 with the Reds. Suter only has a 20.2% career strikeout rate, but he excels at limiting hard contact. He posted a 98th percentile hard-hit rate this season, according to Baseball Savant.

• RHP David Robertson (age 39): Robertson has had a stellar past three seasons, logging a 2.82 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 31.1% strikeout rate over 201 innings split between five teams. With the Rangers this year, he had a 3.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 99 strikeouts and 27 walks in 72 innings.

• RHP Phil Maton (age 31): Maton struggled with the Rays over the first half of this season but was lights-out for the Mets over the second half, posting a 2.51 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with 30 strikeouts and just six walks in 28 2/3 innings with New York. He has a 3.87 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over his past five seasons, including a three-year run with the Astros from 2021 through 2023.

