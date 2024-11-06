NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed center Lloyd Cushenberry and former Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs on injured reserve Wednesday and signed Mike Edwards to help replace Diggs in the secondary.

“Obviously with Quandre’s injury, having another player back there was important for us and a good solid player came available and we found a way to make that happen,” Titans coach Brian Callahan said of Edwards.

Diggs has a season-ending Lisfranc injury that will require surgery, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Both Cushenberry and Diggs were hurt in last week’s overtime win over New England. The Titans (2-6) have nine games left this season and now have 10 players on injured reserve. That includes starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who went on the list Sept. 27 with an injured groin.

Diggs, 31, is a nine-year veteran who made the Pro Bowl in 2020, 2021 and 2022 while with the Seattle Seahawks. He was cut by Seattle in May along with fellow safety Jamal Adams, and they both subsequently signed one-year deals with Tennessee. Adams was let go by the Titans last month after he requested his release.

Mike Brown replaced Diggs in Sunday’s game following his injury. The Titans are hoping cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who has missed the past three games with an injured quadriceps muscle, is close to returning.

Edwards is a veteran who has started 28 of 78 games over six NFL seasons. He was a third-round pick in 2019 out of Kentucky by Tampa Bay. He played with Kansas City last season and was with Buffalo this season. He has eight interceptions, 236 tackles, a forced fumble and five fumble recoveries.

