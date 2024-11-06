Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Former Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs lands on IR, out for season

Nov 6, 2024, 2:22 PM

Quandre Diggs Seattle Seahawks Tennessee Titans...

Quandre Diggs of the Tennessee Titans tackles Emanuel Wilson of the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 22, 2024. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed center Lloyd Cushenberry and former Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs on injured reserve Wednesday and signed Mike Edwards to help replace Diggs in the secondary.

Seahawks Injury Outlook: When key players could return

“Obviously with Quandre’s injury, having another player back there was important for us and a good solid player came available and we found a way to make that happen,” Titans coach Brian Callahan said of Edwards.

Diggs has a season-ending Lisfranc injury that will require surgery, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Both Cushenberry and Diggs were hurt in last week’s overtime win over New England. The Titans (2-6) have nine games left this season and now have 10 players on injured reserve. That includes starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who went on the list Sept. 27 with an injured groin.

Diggs, 31, is a nine-year veteran who made the Pro Bowl in 2020, 2021 and 2022 while with the Seattle Seahawks. He was cut by Seattle in May along with fellow safety Jamal Adams, and they both subsequently signed one-year deals with Tennessee. Adams was let go by the Titans last month after he requested his release.

Related: Seattle Seahawks cut Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Will Dissly

Mike Brown replaced Diggs in Sunday’s game following his injury. The Titans are hoping cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who has missed the past three games with an injured quadriceps muscle, is close to returning.

Edwards is a veteran who has started 28 of 78 games over six NFL seasons. He was a third-round pick in 2019 out of Kentucky by Tampa Bay. He played with Kansas City last season and was with Buffalo this season. He has eight interceptions, 236 tackles, a forced fumble and five fumble recoveries.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

Schlereth explains Seahawks’ problem leading to Geno’s mistakes

Seattle Seahawks

Quandre Diggs Seattle Seahawks Tennessee Titans...

The Associated Press

Former Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs lands on IR, out for season

The Tennessee Titans placed three-time Pro Bowler and former Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs on injured reserve on Wednesday.

3 seconds ago

Seattle Seahawks sacked Geno Smith Rams...

Brent Stecker

Schlereth explains Seahawks’ problem leading to Geno’s mistakes

What's wrong with the Seattle Seahawks offense, and how is it impacting QB Geno Smith? NFL on FOX analyst and former offensive lineman Mark Schlereth breaks it down.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Zac Hereth

The difference Bump has seen in Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba

"He's a smooth operator when he runs his routes," Seattle Sports' Michael Bumpus said of Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Ernest Jones IV reaction Los Angeles Rams 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Wyman: How Seahawks’ new LB Jones is making an impact

Dave Wyman describes what he saw from new linebacker Ernest Jones IV during a much-improved showing from the Seattle Seahawks' run defense.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Shane Lantz

Check-In: At 4-5 heading into bye, Seahawks have plenty of work to do

The story of the Seattle Seahawks’ 2024 season can so far be told in two distinct chapters, and they have plenty of work to do in their final eight games.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith...

Zac Hereth

It’s time for a reality check on Geno Smith as Seahawks QB

A look at what's led to an up-and-down first half for Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith and how he compares to the rest of the league.

1 day ago

Former Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs lands on IR, out for season