The Seattle Mariners are looking for a new second baseman, and their search isn’t limited to players with major league experience.

According to a post on social media Tuesday morning by MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Mariners are one of multiple big league teams who have “closely evaluated” Hye-seong Kim, a 25-year-old infielder with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization.

Morosi previously reported that Mariners general manager Justin Hollander told him that “second base is a priority area for Seattle to add talent this offseason.”

Kim is likely to be posted as available to MLB teams by the KBO this offseason, as he was one of two Korean players who MLB tendered status checks on last week, indicating at least one MLB team was interested in each player. The other player whose status was checked was first baseman Baek-Ho Kang.

A left-handed hitter and versatile defender, Kim has shown good contact and on-base skills in his professional career. In eight seasons with the Heroes, Kim owns a career .304 batting average, .364 on-base percentage and .403 slugging percentage, adding up to a .766 OPS. In 127 games in 2024, Kim slashed .326/.383/.458 for an .841 OPS with 11 home runs, 26 doubles, four triples, 90 runs scored, 75 RBIs, and 30 steals on 36 attempts. He struck out just 62 times while drawing 47 walks.

Kim’s best statistical season was 2023, when he slashed .335/.396/.446 for an .842 OPS, though he notably showed more power this year.

In his career, Kim has played 657 games at second base, 284 at shortstop, 45 in the outfield and 19 at third base.

Kim played three games for Korea in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, making six plate appearances and going 1 for 2 with three runs, three RBIs, three walks and a sacrifice fly.

Hye-seong Kim is of no relation to 2023 National League Gold Glove winner Ha-Seong Kim, his former double-play partner with the Heroes and another Korean infielder who is a free agent that the Mariners could consider this offseason. The 29-year-old Ha-Seong Kim this week declined his side of a mutual option with the Padres for 2025 in order to hit the open market after four years in San Diego. He appeared in 121 games with the Padres in 2024, slashing .233/.330/.370 for a .700 OPS with 11 home runs and 22 stolen bases, and has split his time in the big leagues at shortstop (307 games), second base (127) and third base (79).

The Mariners declined to pick up their team option on second baseman Jorge Polanco last week, opening up a spot in their infield.

