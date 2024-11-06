Osobor helps send UW Huskies past UC Davis in Sprinkle’s debut

SEATTLE (AP) — Great Osobor scored 15 points and tied a career high grabbing 17 rebounds and the UW Huskies rallied late to beat UC Davis 79-73 to usher in the Danny Sprinkle era on Tuesday night.

UW Huskies 79, UC Davis 73: Box score

In the season opener for both teams, Washington used a balanced attack with Mekhi Mason scoring 13 points and reserves Zoom Diallo scored 12 and Wilhelm Breidenbach 10 respectively.

The Aggies’ TY Johnson scored a career-high 35 points shooting 10 of 25 and 13 for 16 from the free-throw line.

Washington led 37-33 at halftime before the Aggies seized the lead with a 8-2 start and were up at the 17:52 mark when Leo DeBruhl made a 3-pointer. UC Davis maintained a slim lead until Tyler Harris hit a jumper with 6:03 left to give Washington a 60-58 lead and they never trailed again.

☔ 15 Points

☔ 17 Rebounds

☔ 6 Steals@GreatOsobor is the first @UW_MBB player with 10+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 4+ ST in a game since 2009 🔥#B1GMBBall x #B1GStats pic.twitter.com/5yyPE2HEZw — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 6, 2024

Sprinkle arrives at Washington after having spent just a year at Utah State where he helped lead the Aggies to the Mountain West Conference title and an appearance in the round of 32 at the NCAA Tournament.

He spent four years at Montana State and saw the Bobcats to the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and 2023.

