Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Lehkonen scores go-ahead goal as Avalanche beat Kraken 6-3

Nov 5, 2024, 9:42 PM

Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche Artturi Lehkonen...

Colorado Avalanche LW Artturi Lehkonen is congratulated after a goal against the Seattle Kraken. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DENNIS GEORGATOS


The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Arturri Lehkonen scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in his season debut and Nathan MacKinnon had five assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Colorado Avalanche 6, Seattle Kraken 3: Box score

Mikko Rantanen added two goals for the Avalanche, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Ivan Ivan, Nikolai Kovalenko and Chris Wagner also scored for Colorado.

Cale Makar had two assists but the star defenseman barely played in the second half of the game. He appeared to be slowed by an apparent injury during a brief shift.

MacKinnon and Makar extended their season-opening point streaks to 13 games.

Lehkonen played for the first time since offseason shoulder surgery.

Jared McCann, Jaden Schwartz and Brandon Montour scored for the Kraken.

YouTube video

Lehkonen snapped a 2-all tie at 6:44 of the second period, sending a slap shot past goalie Philipp Grubauer after getting a pass from MacKinnon while positioned between the circles.

Rantanen added another power-play goal at 9:11 of the second. Seattle coach Dan Bylsma challenged the play for offside, but the call stood following a lengthy replay review.

Takeaways

Seattle Kraken: Dropped to 3-7-1 in their last 11 regular-season games against Colorado.

Colorado Avalanche: Justus Annunen stopped 17 shots and has been in net for five of Colorado’s six wins this season.

Key moment

With his pivotal goal, Lehkonen immediately bolstered a Colorado lineup weakened by injuries. After sitting out the first 12 games this season while completing his rehab, he strengthened a winger corps still missing injured Ross Colton, Gabriel Landeskog and Jonathan Drouin as well as Valeri Nichushkin, who is nearing the end of a suspension.

Key stat

MacKinnon and Makar share the NHL’s longest active point streak.

Up next

Seattle hosts Vegas on Friday night.

Colorado visits Winnipeg on Thursday night.

Trailblazing Seattle Kraken assistant: ‘I’m part of something a lot bigger’

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche Artturi Lehkonen...

Dennis Georgatos

Lehkonen scores go-ahead goal as Avalanche beat Kraken 6-3

Arturri Lehkonen scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in his season debut and Nathan MacKinnon had five assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 6-3 on Tuesday night.

3 hours ago

Seattle Kraken Boston Bruins...

The Associated Press

Seattle Kraken shut out again in 2-0 loss to Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman had 23 saves and his first shutout of the season, and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 2-0 on Sunday night.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken Shane Wright...

The Associated Press

Kraken shut down by Senators in 3-0 loss

The struggles continue for the Seattle Kraken as they fall to the Ottawa Senators and lose for the fifth time in six games.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken Jordan Eberle Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews 2024...

The Associated Press

Kraken fall 4-1 to Maple Leafs for 4th loss in 5 games

Two days after an eight-goal explosion, the Seattle Kraken were shut out until the closing minutes in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

5 days ago

Jessica Campbell Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Trailblazing Kraken assistant Jessica Campbell: ‘I’m part of something a lot bigger’

“As I go through these moments, I don’t take it lightly, the path that I’m on and charting,” said Seattle Kraken assistant Jessica Campbell, the first female coach in the NHL.

5 days ago

Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers Winnipeg Jets...

Brent Stecker

Why coach Dan Bylsma believes Kraken can be ‘real dangerous’

"Guys recognized really early on," Seattle Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said, "that when we when we play together, when we play connected, when we play as five-man units, we can be a dangerous team."

5 days ago

Lehkonen scores go-ahead goal as Avalanche beat Kraken 6-3