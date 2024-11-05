PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cedric Coward scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Isaiah Watts came off the bench to score 20, and WSU beat Portland State 100-92 on Monday night, earning David Riley a victory in his debut as the Cougars’ head coach.

WSU Cougars 100, Portland State 92: Box score

Coward made 7 of 12 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers and 6 of 7 free throws for Washington State to lead six players in double figures. Watts, one of just two returnees for a Cougars squad that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, hit 5 of 8 shots with four 3-pointers and all six of his foul shots.

Nate Calmese pitched in with three 3-pointers, scoring 17 with five assists for WSU. Ethan Price was 3-for-3 from beyond the arc and scored 16 with seven rebounds. Dane Erikstrup added 12 points and LeJuan Watts scored 11.

Terri Miller Jr. led the Vikings with 20 points. Qiant Myers had 14 points and 10 assists for a double-double. Isaiah Johnson had 14 points and seven boards. Reserve Hayden Curtiss hit all three of his 3-pointers and scored 13.

Riley takes the reins at Washington State after a three-year stint at Eastern Washington, bringing four of the five starters for the Cougars with him in Coward, Price, Erikstrup and LeJuan Watts.

The Cougars led 46-38 at the half and are now 11-0 all time against Portland State with nine wins coming at home.

