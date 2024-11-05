The Seattle Seahawks’ bye week comes at a good time this year.

Why Macdonald feels Seahawks are ready to turn corner

After losing five of their past six games, the Seahawks (4-5) now have an extra week to regroup and make adjustments before kicking off the second half of their season. They also have an extra week to prepare for a pivotal Week 11 divisional clash at San Francisco on Nov. 17.

And perhaps most importantly, they have a chance to rest and potentially get some key players back for the stretch run.

With Seattle’s bye week now underway, here’s what we know about the team’s injured players and when they could potentially return.

NOTES: Players on injured reserve must sit out at least four games before returning. Also, once a player is designated to return to practice from injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list, the team has a 21-day window to activate that player to the 53-man roster.

• WR DK Metcalf (knee): Metcalf missed the past two games after spraining his MCL while trying to make a leaping sideline catch against Atlanta in Week 7. The star wide receiver has yet to return to practice. Last Friday, Macdonald said Metcalf is “week to week.” On Monday, Macdonald said the team is confident Metcalf could return after the bye week, but didn’t guarantee it. “We’re working through it and he’s doing everything he can to get back as soon as possible, but having the extra week will definitely help,” Macdonald said.

• RT Abraham Lucas (knee): Lucas has been on the PUP list since mid-July while recovering from January knee surgery. The Everett native and WSU Cougars product returned to practice on Oct. 23, which marked the beginning of his 21-day window to be added to the active roster. When asked on Monday, Macdonald said “there is a chance” Lucas could return to play in the Week 11 matchup against San Francisco. Lucas hasn’t played since Week 17 of last season.

• RT George Fant (knee): Fant started the season opener in Lucas’ place, but suffered a knee injury in the first quarter that landed him on injured reserve and sidelined him for the next seven games. Fant was activated from IR on Saturday and started Sunday’s game, but his return was short-lived, as he reinjured his knee in the first quarter and missed the remainder of the contest. As of Monday morning, Macdonald didn’t have an update on his status.

• RT Stone Forsythe (hand): With Lucas and Fant out, Forsythe started five games at right tackle before missing Week 7 against Atlanta with a hand injury. Forsythe was then placed on injured reserve on Oct. 23, meaning the earliest he could return is Week 13 against the Jets.

• TE Noah Fant (groin): Fant missed Sunday’s game after injuring his groin in practice last Wednesday. It was the sixth-year veteran’s first missed game since coming over from Denver as part of the Russell Wilson trade in 2022. “It’s going to be some time,” Macdonald said Friday. “We don’t anticipate him being on IR, but we’re unsure of his availability after the bye right now.”

• OLB Uchenna Nwosu (thigh): Nwosu suffered a knee injury in the preseason finale that sidelined him for the first four games. He returned for Week 5 against the Giants, but then suffered a “pretty intense quad strain” in the first half of that game, general manager John Schneider said during the Seahawks’ Oct. 10 pregame show on Seattle Sports. Nwosu was placed on IR that same day. Macdonald is optimistic Nwosu can return sometime this season. “From our people and early initial assessments and where he’s at in his progress, we’re optimistic we’ll get him back at some point,” Macdonald said Friday.

• S Rayshawn Jenkins (hand): After playing every defensive snap of Seattle’s first six games, Jenkins underwent surgery to repair a hand injury and was placed on IR. Macdonald said Friday that he expects Jenkins to return sometime this season. He’s eligible to come off the IR by Week 12 against Arizona.

• CB Artie Burns (toe): Burns began the season on the practice squad while dealing with a lingering toe injury that he suffered in the preseason finale. The veteran cornerback was activated to the 53-man roster ahead of the Week 6 game against San Francisco, but reaggravated his toe in the game and was placed on IR. He is eligible to return by Week 12 against Arizona.

• S K’Von Wallace (ankle): Wallace, a backup safety who has played 21% of Seattle’s defensive snaps this season, exited Sunday’s game after suffering an ankle injury on a kick return late in the third quarter. After being evaluated on the sideline, he was carted off the field and declared out. Macdonald didn’t have any updates on his status as of Monday morning.

• DT Cameron Young (knee): Young, a 2023 fourth-round draft pick, began the season on the PUP list with a knee injury and missed the first five games. He returned to play Week 6 against San Francisco, but played just three snaps. He has been sidelined since then and landed on IR Saturday as his knee injury continues to linger, Macdonald said. Young won’t be eligible to return until Week 14 against Arizona.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• JSN has breakout game Seahawks have been waiting for

• Diamond in the rough? Seahawks practice squad call-up shines

• The positive change Huard saw in Seahawks’ defensive scheme

• Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith: ‘I let everybody down today’

• Rost: 3 thoughts on Seattle Seahawks’ season after OT loss to Rams

Follow @CameronVanTil