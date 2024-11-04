The Seattle Mariners have made a move that is the telltale sign that the offseason has officially begun: their 40-man roster has been reset.

Four players have been added to the 40-man roster, the team announced Monday afternoon, including three that were previously on the 60-day injured list. The various injured lists are not active during the offseason, so all injured players must be kept on the 40-man roster instead during the winter.

Here are Seattle’s announced 40-man roster additions:

• Pitcher Blas Castano selected from Triple-A Tacoma

• Pitcher Matt Brash reinstated from the 60-day injured list

• Pitcher Jackson Kowar reinstated from the 60-day injured list

• Infielder/outfielder Sam Haggerty reinstated from the 60-day injured list

The 26-year-old Castano is the only addition to the roster who was healthy in 2024, pitching in 29 games between the Mariners’ Double-A and Triple-A affiliates. Originally an international free agent signed by the New York Yankees in 2018, the right-hander has pitched in 112 games in the minor leagues, including 83 starts, and has a 24-35 career record with a 4.28 ERA.

Brash and Kowar both missed the full 2024 MLB season following Tommy John surgery.

Haggerty appeared in eight games for the Mariners in 2024 but saw his season end due to a torn right Achilles suffered while trying to make a catch at the wall while playing center field for Triple-A Tacoma in May.

Also worth noting, veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger reportedly exercised his player player option for the 2025 season, per MLB Trade Rumors. Haniger’s option carries a $17.5 million total salary for next season, per Spotracper Spotrac. The deadline for players and teams to exercise or decline options is five days after the conclusion of the World Series (which was last Thursday, making the deadline Monday).

There was one other contract option pertaining to the Mariners, which was a club option with second baseman Jorge Polanco that Seattle announced last week it had declined.

Free agency

With the offseason beginning Monday afternoon, Polanco, first baseman Justin Turner and relief pitcher Yimi García now enter free agency.

Seattle did not have any players eligible to be extended qualifying offers, which Monday was also the deadline for. A total of 13 players were reportedly extended the qualifying offer of $21.05 million for a 2025 contract, including former Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernández (Los Angeles Dodgers). Players have until Nov. 19 to accept or decline a qualifying offer.

Gold and Silver for Cal?

On the morning after Cal Raleigh won his first Gold Glove, he was announced as a finalist Monday for the American League Silver Slugger at catcher. The other three finalists are Houston’s Yanier Díaz, Oakland’s Shea Langeliers and Kansas City’s Salvador Pérez.

Raleigh slashed .220/.312/.436 for a .748 OPS with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs in 2024. He led all MLB catchers in homers for the third straight year, and had the highest fWAR (5.4) and bWAR (4.6) among catchers in the AL.

If Raleigh wins the Silver Slugger, he would join Ken Griffey Jr., Ichiro Suzuki and Bret Boone as Mariners to win a Silver Slugger and Gold Glove in the same year.

The Silver Slugger Awards will be revealed during an MLB Network telecast at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The Silver Sluggers have been awarded after each MLB season since 1980 to recognize the best offensive performers at each position in both the American League and National League. Every MLB manager as well as three coaches from each team vote for the awards.

By the way, Raleigh was a guest on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Monday afternoon. Hear a clip from the conversation below.

"It's been a fun 24 hours, I'd say." 🔱 M's catcher Cal Raleigh shares his reaction to winning the first Gold Glove in #Mariners history with @WymanAndBob. pic.twitter.com/M6tZUqo5Wm — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) November 4, 2024

