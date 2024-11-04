SEATTLE – It had been nearly 22 months since Seattle Seahawks practice-squad wide receiver Cody White had played in an NFL regular-season game.

When his opportunity came on Sunday, White ran with it.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: ‘I let everybody down today’

After being elevated from the practice squad with DK Metcalf set to miss a second straight game due to a sprained MCL, White made several massive plays in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s 26-20 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams. White blocked a punt, hauled in two pivotal catches for 44 yards and also drew a pass-interference penalty that extended a drive.

“Love Cody, man,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said. “This guy does it every day at practice and I’m glad that he had an opportunity to show what he (can) do. Guys were fired up for him. I just think it shows the depth that we have on our football team.”

White, an undrafted pro out of Michigan State, signed with Pittsburgh in 2020 and appeared in 16 games over three seasons with the Steelers. He then spent part of last season and the first half of this season on Seattle’s practice squad.

Prior to Sunday, his last NFL reception was a 2-yard catch in Week 12 of 2022. But he was ready for his moment on Sunday.

“He’s always prepared,” Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said. “He knows what to do, he knows all the positions in the receiver room and he just does such a great job throughout the week that I was so happy for him to get the opportunity. I could see it in his eyes in pregame. He was ready to go out there and play.”

White’s event-filled fourth quarter began on a third-and-10 with less than 13 minutes to play and the game tied at 13-13. White beat Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on a go route down the sideline and drew a 23-yard pass-interference penalty, which provided a fresh set of downs for Seattle.

Two plays later, White then hauled in a short pass and eluded multiple defenders on his way to a 16-yard gain that gave the Seahawks a first-and-goal on the 6-yard line.

Smith threw a 103-yard pick-six on the very next snap, but White helped swing momentum back to Seattle with a massive special-teams play a few minutes later.

With the Rams set to punt, White lined up to the long-snapper’s left. As the ball was snapped, he then raced around the center’s right side, following a pick from teammate and fellow wide receiver Jake Bobo. White then split two defenders and leaped toward punter Ty Zenter, blocking his punt almost before his foot made contact with the ball.

The Seahawks recovered the blocked punt at the Rams’ 19-yard line, but White’s efforts were once again squandered just moments later when Smith threw his second red-zone interception of the quarter.

Yet White wasn’t done making an impact. With Seattle trailing 20-13 and facing a second-and-24 with 1:33 left in regulation, White hauled in a leaping 28-yard sideline grab. Witherspoon slightly tipped the ball with his fingertip as it was coming down, but White showed great concentration to secure the catch, which extended a game-tying touchdown drive that forced overtime.

“We expected that from Cody,” Smith said. “We’ve been seeing that all (training) camp. He’s been doing that since he’s gotten here and he’s a hard worker, man. He’s one of the hardest workers on the team. And he deserves it. He deserves to go out there and make those plays.”

