SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks and their pass-happy offense fall into NFC West cellar

Nov 4, 2024, 11:51 AM | Updated: 11:51 am

Seattle Seahawks LA Rams NFC West Kamren Kinchens...

Kamren Kinchens of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown after an interception against the Seattle Seahawks. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith entered the week as the NFL leader in pass attempts. He threw the ball another 34 times on Sunday, three of them resulting in interceptions.

And the pass-happy Seahawks are becoming an afterthought in the NFC.

Rost: Three thoughts on Seahawks’ season after loss to Rams

Smith threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s 26-20 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but the three picks were backbreakers and Seattle continued to be inefficient in the run game.

“They put a lot of trust in me with my decision-making and when they put the ball in my hands,” Smith said. “When my teammates play the way that they played today and give us a shot to win the game, I’ve got to make sure we do. The things I did today, the mistakes I made, they affected us negatively and really cost us the game today.”

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: ‘I let everybody down today’

The Seahawks (4-5) have lost four straight at home and five of six overall under first-year coach Mike Macdonald, and they fell into last place in the closely contested NFC West as they enter their bye week.

“We’re doing everything in our power and then some to create a nightmare at home,” Mike Macdonald said. “And right now we’re not doing it, so we’re going to go to work. So the bye week, it’s a big week for us to get better.”

Kamren Kitchens had two of the picks against Smith, both in the fourth quarter in the red zone, and Kitchens returned the first one 103 yards for a touchdown.

Seattle entered the game near the bottom of the league in rushing offense and improved slightly by rushing for 107 yards against the Rams. But the Seahawks needed 33 carries to reach that total, an average of 3.2 yards per rush. And the Rams stuffed Kenneth Walker III for no gain on consecutive plays on the first possession of overtime to set up their game-winning drive.

“That was the play call we liked, we like the look,” Macdonald said. “We’ve got to be able to get a half-yard in two shots. Great football teams convert third- and fourth-and-short, and right now we’re not doing that.”

Seattle’s offense piled up some impressive numbers, finishing with 424 total yards. Second-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had seven catches for a career-best 180 yards and two touchdowns with top wideout DK Metcalf sidelined by a sprained knee.

And the Seahawks tried to stay balanced by handing the ball to Walker 25 times, but he never broke off a big one. His longest rush went for 10 yards and he finished with 83.

Smith said the Seahawks have ample opportunity to achieve their goals this season.

“Eight games to go get it,” Smith said. “Everything we’ve worked for in the offseason, all the hard work we put in throughout the week, it’s this final stretch, this eight-game stretch is what it’s about.”

