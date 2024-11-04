Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Vargas, Frei lead Seattle Sounders to playoff sweep of Houston

Nov 3, 2024, 6:58 PM | Updated: 7:44 pm

Paul Rothrock of the Seattle Sounders during a playoff game against the Houston Dynamo. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Obed Vargas scored the decisive shootout goal after a 1-1 tie in regulation and Stefan Frei made a save on a shot by Tate Schmitt in the seventh round, leading the Seattle Sounders to a 7-6 victory on Sunday and a first-round sweep over the Houston Dynamo in the best-of-three series for the MLS Cup.

Seattle Sounders beat Houston Dynamo: Match detail

Neither team found the net until Cristian Roldan scored in the 87th minute with a man advantage — his first goal in his 30th postseason appearance — to give the fourth-seeded Sounders the lead.

But Roldan also had the ball deflect off him for an own goal in the third minute of stoppage time to even the score.

YouTube video

Houston was forced to play a man down from the 66th minute on for a second straight match. Héctor Herrera had a yellow card for a foul on Seattle defender Jackson Ragen changed to a red card for unsportsmanlike conduct after spitting in the direction of the referee’s feet as he walked away. Coco Carrasquilla left with a red card in the opener after receiving two yellow cards four minutes apart.

Defender Nouhou Tolo, who did not have an assist during the regular season, notched the second one of his career in the postseason on Roldan’s goal after subbing in two minutes earlier. Danny Levya earned his first assist in his second career playoff appearance.

Frei did not have a save in regulation in his 34th postseason start — all with the Sounders. Frei was in line for his 15th postseason shutout until the own goal.

Steve Clark finished with six saves — three in each half — for the Dynamo in the 20th postseason start of his career.

The Sounders beat fifth-seed Houston 5-4 in a series-opening shootout in Seattle after a scoreless duel in regulation. The Sounders were a perfect 12 for 12 on PKs in their two victories.

Seattle played the Dynamo to a 2-2 draw in Houston during the regular season and beat them 1-0 at home.

Houston is now 12-3-4 all time at home in the playoffs. The Dynamo set club records with 54 points and eight road wins this season, qualifying for the postseason for a 10th time.

Seattle has made the playoffs in 15 of its 16 seasons, winning four conference championships and two MLS Cups (2016 and 2019).

