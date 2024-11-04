SEATTLE – For now, the Seattle Seahawks’ overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams will be looked as a winnable game that the Seahawks found ways to lose.

But perhaps it will be known for something else in the future: The game when 2023 first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njgiba put it all together.

When Seattle needed big plays against its NFC West rival, it looked the way of its second-year wide receiver often. He rewarded the team with the best performance of his career when it desperately needed it.

With star wide receiver DK Metcalf out for a second straight week with an MCL sprain, Smith-Njigba hauled seven passes for career highs of 180 yards and two touchdowns. The Ohio State product delivered big play upon big play along the way, collecting at least 14 yards on all seven of his grabs and securing the TD catch that gave his team a chance to win the game in overtime.

“I thought he was lights out,” quarterback Geno Smith said. “… He was all over the place. He played with extreme fire. Shoot, man, he was doing his thing. That’s who he is and we got to continue to build on that.”

Smith-Njigba’s performance didn’t come without some adversity. After making a 22-yard reception on the Seahawks’ second drive, Smith looked to Smith-Njigba again on third down. The throw was behind the wide receiver, but catchable, and bounced off his hands into the arms of a defender for an early interception.

However, it was all positive for the Ohio State product from there on out.

Smith-Njigba accounted for all 70 yards on a Seahawks touchdown drive just before the end of the first half. He pulled down a deep 46-yard pass from Smith to get near the red zone with just 14 seconds until the break, then got open in the end zone and secured a 24-yard TD grab on the next play for a 13-3 lead.

The Seahawks struggled to move the ball for nearly all of the second half, but when they needed big plays late, it was Smith-Njigba who again came up with them.

With Seattle facing fourth-and-5 with 1 minute, 3 seconds left in regulation, Smith-Njigba got just enough separation behind the defender on a wheel route and made an over-the-shoulder catch for 29 yards inside the red zone.

JSN keeps the drive alive! pic.twitter.com/CBEZDdWLqS — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 4, 2024

On the next play, he held on to the ball after a big hit for a 14-yard touchdown strike that forced overtime.

“Guy played great,” head coach Mike Macdonald said. “… We were in the death zone right there at the end. Guy made a (heck) of a play.”

Smith-Njigba also accounted for a 31-yard catch in overtime, but it wasn’t enough to push his team over the top in the end. For the second-year pro, getting the win was all that mattered.

“Man, I hate losing. I’m saying whatever. I’d rather win – 100%,” he said about his career day. “My confidence level, it’s always been the same. I’ve known that I could break out and have an amazing game whenever, but it’s the wins that count.”

Regardless of the result, the performance was a positive sign Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks.

Seattle struggled to push the ball down the field last week in the first game Metcalf missed with his injury. Its longest pass of the day came on a 20-yarder to tight end AJ Barner. On Sunday, five of Smith-Njigba’s grabs went for 22 yards or more.

And it was a step forward for Smith-Njigba, who had an up-and-down rookie campaign in 2023. Sunday’s outing was just the second 100-yard receiving game of his career. The other came in Week 2 of this season against the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks hope there are many more of those coming.

“He’s a guy who’s only going to get better and (I) really appreciate playing with,” Smith said.

