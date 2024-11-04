SEATTLE (AP) — Demarcus Robinson had the undisputed highlight for the Rams on Sunday, a one-handed, 39-yard touchdown reception in overtime that gave Los Angeles a 26-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

But Matthew Stafford, who threw the beautiful deep ball that Robinson hauled in with cornerback Riq Woolen all over him, said the play of the game happened a few minutes earlier — on defense.

The Seahawks drove to the Rams 16 on the opening possession of overtime and went for it on fourth-and-1 instead of trying a field goal. Bobby Brown III and Omar Speights stopped Kenneth Walker III for no gain, setting up Stafford and the Rams’ offense.

“If we don’t get the ball right there, we don’t get a chance,” Stafford said. “The defense did a (heck) of a job getting us the ball back.”

Although the Rams only needed a field goal, Stafford went for the win by throwing to Robinson, who grabbed the ball in the end zone with his one free hand and secured it as he fell to the turf. Robinson spiked the ball and was mobbed by teammates.

Stafford threw for 298 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Rams (4-4), who have won three straight after losing four of their previous five. Robinson finished with six catches for 94 yards and both scores.

Geno Smith passed for 363 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions for the Seahawks (4-5), who have lost four straight at home and five of six overall to fall into last place in the bunched-up NFC West. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had seven catches for a career-best 180 yards and two scores.

The Seahawks have a much-needed bye week to figure out what’s gone wrong.

“We’ve got the right guys, we just have to make it come to life,” first-year Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said. “But out back’s against the walls and we’ve got to go.”

The Rams rallied from a 13-3 deficit and took a 20-13 lead on Kamren Kinchens’ 103-yard interception return early in the fourth quarter, only to let the Seahawks tie it when Smith connected with Smith-Njigba for a 14-yard touchdown with 51 seconds left.

Stafford tried to drive the Rams into position for a winning field goal, but the drive stalled just short of midfield and Los Angeles punted to set up overtime.

“What a unique, weird game that was,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “What a job by our group to come away with the win.”

Kinchens had two of the Rams’ three interceptions of Smith, both in the red zone in the fourth quarter. On first-and-goal from the 6, Smith was pressured and made an ill-advised throw directly to Kinchens, who took it out of the end zone and was untouched as he ran the length of the field. It was the longest pick-6 in franchise history.

A blocked put set up Seattle deep in Los Angeles territory again, but Smith was pressured again and Kinchens picked off his short pass on second-and-goal from the 4.

Robinson came up big for the Rams after receiver Puka Nacua was ejected in the second quarter for throwing a punch at Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson following an interception by Woolen. After the game, Nacua called it a learning experience.

“Obviously, that’s not something he wants to do, he doesn’t want to not be out there and play with us,” Stafford said. “Sometimes emotion gets the best of us but I’ve got total trust and confidence in his ability to respond and understand those are things we can’t do.”

The Seahawks, meanwhile, were without top receiver DK Metcalf because of a right knee sprain, and Smith-Njigba filled the void.

JSN has breakout game Seahawks have been waiting for

The game began quietly, with the teams combining to punt eight times before the second quarter was halfway over.

The Rams got their first pick when Smith’s first-quarter pass meant for Smith-Njigba bounced off his hands and into the arms of Jaylen McCollough, who leads all NFL rookies with four interceptions this season. He’s the first Rams rookie with at least four interceptions since Janoris Jenkins in 2012.

Smith hit Tyler Lockett for a 30-yard touchdown for a 6-3 lead and Jason Myers missed the extra point. With 5 seconds left in the first half, Smith-Njigba caught a 24-yard scoring pass for a 13-3 advantage.

Stafford connected with Robinson from 1-yard out on LA’s first possession of the second half to get the Rams within 13-10.

“What an up and down game, right?” Stafford said. “Our defense getting turnovers. We got down there and didn’t score from the 1, we had a punt blocked. It was all over the place. It took a lot of mental fortitude and strength and belief to win that.”

Injuries

Rams: CB Josh Wallace injured a leg on the kickoff to open the second half and did not return. … OT Rob Havenstein limped off the field with an ankle injury late in the third quarter.

Seahawks: RT George Fant, activated from injured reserve on Saturday after missing seven games with a knee injury, injured a knee during the first half.

Up next

Rams: Host Miami in a Monday night game on Nov. 11.

Seahawks: After a bye, visit San Francisco on Nov. 17.

