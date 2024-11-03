Close
Seahawks’ new LB Ernest Jones IV active for matchup vs former team

Nov 3, 2024, 12:14 PM | Updated: 12:29 pm

Seattle Seahawks Ernest Jones IV vs. Buffalo Bills 2024...

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV in action against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 27. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks inside linebacker Ernest Jones IV is active for Sunday afternoon’s NFC West clash against the Los Angeles Rams after being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Seahawks rule out 2 key players for Sunday’s game vs Rams

Jones made his Seahawks debut last Sunday against Buffalo after being acquired in an Oct. 23 trade with Tennessee. The fourth-year pro started for Seattle and made a team-high 15 tackles in the loss. He didn’t appear on the practice report Wednesday or Thursday, but Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said his neck stiffened up on Friday.

With Jones active, he will get a chance to face his former team. Jones was a third-round draft pick by the Rams in 2021 and started 33 games for Los Angeles over his first three seasons before being traded to Tennessee in August.

Rookie right guard Christian Haynes was a somewhat surprising name on Seattle’s inactive list. Haynes had been getting occasional playing time at right guard behind starter Anthony Bradford, but offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb told reporters on Thursday that Bradford had solidified the job.

Rookie cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett is inactive for a second straight game after being limited in practice all week with an ankle injury. Practice-squad cornerback Josh Jobe was elevated on Saturday for a third straight game after coming up with an interception last week against the Bills.

Star wide receiver DK Metcalf (knee) and tight end Noah Fant (groin) are both inactive after being ruled out on Friday. Metcalf is missing a second straight game after spraining his MCL while trying to make a leaping sideline catch against Atlanta on Oct. 20. Fant hurt his groin during Wednesday’s practice, according to Macdonald.

Seattle’s other inactives are linebacker Trevis Gipson, rookie guard Sataoa Laumea and defensive end Myles Adams.

Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua is active after being listed as questionable on Friday. The former UW Huskies wideout aggravated a knee injury in practice this week.

