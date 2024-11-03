SEATTLE – The UW Huskies’ defense did a lot of bending in the second half.

But with their backs against the wall in crunch time, the Dawgs didn’t break.

Washington came up with a key fourth-quarter goal-line stand and then made a red-zone stop in the closing seconds to seal a nail-biting 26-21 victory over the USC Trojans on a rainy Saturday evening at Husky Stadium.

“I’m just proud of our D,” said Washington senior linebacker Carson Bruener, who had a career night with two interceptions, two pass breakups and a team-high 12 tackles. “I mean, we go out there (and) no matter what situation we’re put in – no matter the score, no matter what the quarter – we’re playing four quarters and we know that we can step up to any adversity thrown our way.”

For much of the second half, USC moved the ball at will. The Trojans racked up 298 total yards over the final 30 minutes, including back-to-back long touchdown drives to open the third quarter.

USC was on the verge of another long TD drive midway through the fourth quarter, having marched 77 yards to the Washington 4-yard line.

Yet the Huskies refused to cave.

On first down, Washington senior edge rusher Voi Tunuufi held USC running back Woody Marks to a 2-yard gain. On second down, junior cornerback Ephesians Prysock provided tight coverage on an incompletion in the end zone. On third down, Bruener and Tunuufi combined to stonewall Marks for a 1-yard gain.

And on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, freshman linebacker Khmori House capped the goal-line stand in style. House burst through a gap between the right guard and right tackle and delivered a booming hit on Marks, taking him to the ground for a 3-yard loss that preserved a 26-21 lead with 5:04 to play.

“He knew exactly what was coming … and he just shot in,” Bruener said. “That’s one of those things where he’s just an instinctual player.”

It was Washington’s third goal-line stand of the season, with the other two coming against Eastern Michigan and Northwestern. The Huskies (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) also forced Northwestern and Indiana to settle for chip-shot field goals after stopping them at the 1-yard line.

“It was awesome, man,” Washington quarterback Will Rogers said. “I think it just speaks volumes about this team and the guys that we have in the locker room and everything that coach (Jedd) Fisch preaches.”

After the Huskies punted the ball back to USC with less than two minutes remaining, the Trojans (4-5, 2-5) drove downfield again. They reached the Washington 14-yard line, where they had a second-and-4 with 26 seconds to play.

But once again, the Huskies’ defense held strong.

On second down, sophomore edge rusher Isaiah Ward pressured Moss into an incompletion. On third down, Prysock broke up a pass. And on fourth down, sophomore edge rusher Lance Holtzclaw made the most of his lone snap of the game.

Holtzclaw beat USC’s right tackle off the edge and got both of his arms around Moss, spinning him around for a near-sack. Moss was able to fling a desperation pass before Holtzclaw brought him to the ground, but the ball landed harmlessly on the turf for a game-sealing incompletion.

“What a way to end a game,” Fisch said. “I mean, there’s no better way to end the game (than that), other than taking a knee. … That is just awesome. And for Lance, he had such joy in the locker room, and he was ready to go. And it’s a great message to guys that you can’t just think you’re not going in. You just don’t know. So (for him to go) in after not playing for 59 minutes or so, I mean, how awesome is that to make that play.”

A few seconds prior to the snap, Bruener ran over to communicate with Holtzclaw.

“It’s just a certain call, certain check that we have,” Bruener said. “So I went to him and, I mean, he just did him. I mean, that was not on me at all. That was all Lance, and I’m happy he sealed the game for us.”

USC finished with 459 total yards, which was 78 more than any other team had gained against Washington this season. But when it mattered most, the Huskies’ defense rose to the occasion.

“We knew they were going to score some points and we knew they were gonna move the ball,” Fisch said. “They’re a very, very gifted and athletic team. But in the end, our guys once again showed up on the goal line and made a stand when we needed it.”

