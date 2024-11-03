Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken shut down by Senators in 3-0 loss

Nov 2, 2024, 7:15 PM

Shane Wright of the Seattle Kraken skates against during a 2024 game. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


OTTAWA, Ontario — Anton Forsberg stopped 22 shots and recorded a shutout against the Seattle Kraken for the second year in a row, lifting the Ottawa Senators to a 3-0 win on Saturday night.

Ottawa Senators 3, Seattle Kraken 0: Box Score

Brady Tkachuk scored in the second period, his team-leading seventh of the season.

Adam Gaudette opening the scoring in the first period with a backhanded chip-in after a coach’s challenge overturned an initial no-goal ruling. Gaudette has scored six goals in his last five games.

Tim Stutzle added an empty netter with just over two minutes remaining.

The Kraken had plenty of chances as the Senators began to run out of gas on the second night of a back-to-back, but had no answer for Forsberg. Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves in a losing effort.

Takeaways

Kraken: In the third game of a five-game road trip, Seattle has lost two in a row. The Kraken were 0 for 4 on the power play.

Senators: Ottawa had the entire team firing from top to bottom — from the captain, Tkachuk, on the first line, to Gaudette on the fourth line — while Forsberg stood on his head after arriving home after midnight from New York.

Key moment

Five minutes into the third period, as the Senators were showing signs of slowing down, Forsberg went post-to-post to make a sensational save on Jordan Eberle to keep the game at 2-0.

Key stat

Ottawa coach Travis Green is now 3 for 3 on successfully overturning calls on review this season.

Up next

The Kraken visit the Boston Bruins on Sunday. The Senators visit the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Kraken shut down by Senators in 3-0 loss