SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks activate O-lineman, elevate 2 from practice squad

Nov 2, 2024, 2:04 PM

Seattle Seahawks George Fant...

Offensive tackle George Fant of the Seattle Seahawks during a 2024 preseason game. (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

(Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks activated veteran right tackle George Fant off the injured reserve Saturday.

Why Anthony Bradford won Seahawks’ battle at RG

Fant, who signed with the Seahawks in the offseason, has been practicing for the past two weeks after missing time with a knee injury suffered in the season opener. He entered the year as Seattle’s start at right tackle with Abraham Lucas recovering from offseason knee surgery.

The 32-year-old Fant could end up drawing the start in Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Right tackle has been a revolving door for the Seahawks this season. With Fant out, fourth-year lineman Stone Forsythe made five starts and rookie sixth-round pick Michael Jerrell started the past two games.

Related: Seattle Seahawks rule out 2 key players for Sunday’s game vs Rams

The Seahawks also elevated cornerback Josh Jobe and wide receiver Cody White off the practice squad.

Jobe had an interception in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. He’s being elevated for the third straight week and has played the role of Seattle’s No. 3 cornerback over the past two games. Seattle will have to add Jobe to the 53-man roster after this week if wants him to continue playing.

White has a chance to make his Seahawks debut this weekend and provides depth at wide receiver with star DK Metcalf out with an MCL sprain suffered Oct. 20 in a win over the Falcons. White hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2022 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

