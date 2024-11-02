With pass protection once again a major issue for the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Geno Smith has seemingly been under constant siege this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith has been pressured on 39.4% of his dropbacks, which is the fifth-highest rate of any regular quarterback in the league. The 34-year-old Smith has still managed to be relatively productive, ranking seventh in the NFL with a 68.8% completion rate and throwing for a league-high 2,197 yards while attempting a league-high 38.5 passes per game.

But far too often, the relentless pressure has wreaked havoc on Seattle’s offensive rhythm. Smith has seven interceptions through eight games and has been sacked 21 times, both of which are tied for sixth-most in the league. And according to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, the Seahawks are facing a league-high average of 8.7 yards to go on third downs.

How can first-year offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb help combat the pressure and keep Smith clean? Former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus shared his take during Tuesday’s edition of Four Down Territory on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

“You move that pocket,” Bumpus said. “How do you move the pocket? With some sprint-outs and with some rollouts. You motion that tight end from the right side to the left (and) you roll out with him.

“You get that pocket moving (and) it creates a wall,” he added. “… I think that getting the defense to flow to one side will create more throwing lanes for him and then give him an option to run or get the ball out of bounds if there’s nothing there.”

As Bumpus noted, Smith has still had some impressive performances in spite of the frequent pressure. But overall, the Seahawks’ inability to consistently protect Smith has severely limited their offensive ceiling.

“When he’s standing in that pocket and he’s constantly getting pressured, he’s just a sitting duck at that point,” Bumpus said. “And he’s one of the best sitting ducks in the game, because he is still making some great throws standing in that pocket. But you’ve gotta help him out. Move the pocket. Get those big boys moving. I think that will help.”

