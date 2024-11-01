Close
Seattle native Paolo Banchero to miss extended time with injury

Nov 1, 2024, 9:14 AM | Updated: 9:16 am

Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic reacts during a 2024 game. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero, a former standout at Seattle’s O’Dea High School, has a torn right oblique, the Magic said Thursday night after he had further testing in Cleveland.

NBA players with ties to Seattle or Washington colleges

President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said Banchero will be out indefinitely and be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks.

The 21-year-old Banchero was injured Wednesday night in the fourth quarter of Orlando’s victory at Chicago. He scored a career-high 50 points against Indiana on Monday night and is averaging 29 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in five games this season.

Banchero was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He was named Rookie of the Year during the 2022-23 campaign and earned his first All-Star appearance last season.

Banchero, a five-star recruit coming out of high school, led O’Dea to a Class 3A state title as a sophomore in 2019 and was named Washington Gatorade State Player of the Year the following season as a junior.

Orlando is at Cleveland on Friday night.

The Seattle Sports staff contributed to this report.

Has NBA hit brakes on Seattle Sonics expansion? What an ESPN insider says

