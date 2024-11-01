Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken fall 4-1 to Maple Leafs for 4th loss in 5 games

Oct 31, 2024, 7:11 PM

Seattle Kraken Jordan Eberle Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews 2024...

Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle skates after Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews on Thursday night. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

(Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored twice, Joseph Woll made 24 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Thursday night.

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Seattle Kraken 1: Box score

Matthews Knies and Auston Matthews, with a bank-shot empty-netter, also scored to help Toronto improve to 6-4-1. Matthews also had an assist.

Eeli Tolvanen scored for Seattle (5-5-1). Joey Daccord stopped 25 shots.

Knies opened the scoring late in the first period, and Nylander scored twice in the second.

Tolvanen spoiled Woll’s bid for his second career shutout with 3:28 left in regulation and Daccord on the bench for an extra attacker.

TAKEAWAYS

Kraken: Already missing Vince Dunn because of an upper-body injury, Seattle was down another defenseman with Brandon Montour back in Seattle for the birth of his second child.

Maple Leafs: Knies scored in a third consecutive game to give him six goals this season. Nylander leads the team with eight.

KEY MOMENT

The Kraken iced the puck with less than 10 seconds to go in the first with the game scoreless. Matthews bullied his way to a win on the ensuing faceoff before feeding Mitch Marner, who in turn found Knies to complete the pretty passing play.

KEY STAT

John Tavares became the fifth Maple Leafs player age 34 or older in the past 50 years with 10 or more points through his first 10 games of a season with an assist on Nylander’s first goal.

UP NEXT

Seattle plays the second of five straight away from home on Saturday night at Ottawa. Toronto opens a two-game trip Saturday night at St. Louis.

More on the Seattle Kraken

Why coach Dan Bylsma believes Seattle Kraken can be ‘real dangerous’
Trailblazing Kraken assistant Jessica Campbell: ‘I’m part of something a lot bigger’
State of the Seattle Kraken: What stands out from start to season

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Jordan Eberle Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews 2024...

The Associated Press

Kraken fall 4-1 to Maple Leafs for 4th loss in 5 games

Two days after an eight-goal explosion, the Seattle Kraken were shut out until the closing minutes in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

3 hours ago

Jessica Campbell Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Trailblazing Kraken assistant Jessica Campbell: ‘I’m part of something a lot bigger’

“As I go through these moments, I don’t take it lightly, the path that I’m on and charting,” said Seattle Kraken assistant Jessica Campbell, the first female coach in the NHL.

8 hours ago

Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers Winnipeg Jets...

Brent Stecker

Why coach Dan Bylsma believes Kraken can be ‘real dangerous’

"Guys recognized really early on," Seattle Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said, "that when we when we play together, when we play connected, when we play as five-man units, we can be a dangerous team."

8 hours ago

Seattle Kraken Montreal Canadiens Jaden Schwartz...

The Associated Press

Brandon Montour scores hat trick in 8-2 Kraken rout of Canadiens

Defenseman Brandon Montour had three goals and one assist, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Montreal Canadiens 8-2 on Tuesday night.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken Jared McCann Philadelphia Flyers 2024...

Cameron Van Til

State of the Kraken: What stands out from start to season

After a promising start, the Seattle Kraken have fallen into a scoring rut. Plus, a look at some other early-season storylines.

3 days ago

Carolina Hurricanes Andrei Svechnikov Seattle Kraken 2024...

Zach Martin

Kraken drop 3rd straight, fall 4-1 to Hurricanes

Jared McCann scored the lone goal for the Seattle Kraken, who were outshot 39-19 as they closed their homestand with a 4-1 loss to Carolina.

5 days ago

Kraken fall 4-1 to Maple Leafs for 4th loss in 5 games