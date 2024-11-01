The Seattle Seahawks’ practice report was a mixed bag on Thursday.

The good news: Standout cornerback Devon Witherspoon (foot) was listed as a full participant in practice after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

The bad news: Star wide receiver DK Metcalf (knee) sat out again. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound wideout hasn’t practiced since suffering a sprained MCL while trying to make a leaping sideline catch against Atlanta on Oct. 20. The injury sidelined him for this past Sunday’s game against Buffalo, which marked just the second missed game in his six-year career.

On Wednesday, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters that he was optimistic Metcalf would return to practice Thursday and play Sunday against the Rams.

Some other notes from Seattle’s Thursday practice report:

• Tight end Noah Fant (groin) and nose tackle Cameron Young (knee) were downgraded to non-participants after being limited on Wednesday.

• Right tackles George Fant (knee) and Abraham Lucas (knee) were both limited in practice again as they continue to work their way back from injuries. Fant remains on injured reserve and Lucas remains on the physically unable to perform list, but both were designated to return to practice last week, which opened their 21-day windows to be added to the 53-man roster. Macdonald said Wednesday that Fant could be in the mix to return Sunday, while Lucas remains on track to return after Seattle’s Week 10 bye.

• Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (oblique) was upgraded from to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.

• Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder) and cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle) remained limited.

• Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (knee) was upgraded from to limited after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

Seahawks practice injury report: Oct. 31

• Did not practice

WR DK Metcalf – knee

TE Noah Fant – groin

NT Cameron Young – knee

LB Tyrel Dodson – non-injury related/rest

NT Johnathan Hankins – non-injury related/rest

• Limited participation

OT George Fant – knee

OT Abraham Lucas – knee

DE Dre’Mont Jones – shoulder

CB Nehemiah Pritchett – ankle

DE Jarran Reed – non-injury related/rest

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. – knee

• Full participation

CB Devon Witherspoon – foot

WR Tyler Lockett – oblique

DE Leonard Williams – non-injury related/rest

G Laken Tomlinson – non-injury related/rest

OT Michael Jerrell – shoulder

LB Boye Mafe – knee

CB Tre Brown – ankle

CB Riq Woolen – ankle

