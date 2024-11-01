Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injury Report: One key player returns, another still out

Oct 31, 2024, 5:04 PM

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf...

DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to a 2024 game against the Giants. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks’ practice report was a mixed bag on Thursday.

Is Seahawks’ run defense or rushing attack a quicker fix?

The good news: Standout cornerback Devon Witherspoon (foot) was listed as a full participant in practice after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

The bad news: Star wide receiver DK Metcalf (knee) sat out again. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound wideout hasn’t practiced since suffering a sprained MCL while trying to make a leaping sideline catch against Atlanta on Oct. 20. The injury sidelined him for this past Sunday’s game against Buffalo, which marked just the second missed game in his six-year career.

On Wednesday, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters that he was optimistic Metcalf would return to practice Thursday and play Sunday against the Rams.

Some other notes from Seattle’s Thursday practice report:

• Tight end Noah Fant (groin) and nose tackle Cameron Young (knee) were downgraded to non-participants after being limited on Wednesday.

• Right tackles George Fant (knee) and Abraham Lucas (knee) were both limited in practice again as they continue to work their way back from injuries. Fant remains on injured reserve and Lucas remains on the physically unable to perform list, but both were designated to return to practice last week, which opened their 21-day windows to be added to the 53-man roster. Macdonald said Wednesday that Fant could be in the mix to return Sunday, while Lucas remains on track to return after Seattle’s Week 10 bye.

• Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (oblique) was upgraded from to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.

• Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder) and cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle) remained limited.

• Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (knee) was upgraded from to limited after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

Seahawks practice injury report: Oct. 31

• Did not practice

WR DK Metcalf – knee
TE Noah Fant – groin
NT Cameron Young – knee
LB Tyrel Dodson – non-injury related/rest
NT Johnathan Hankins – non-injury related/rest

• Limited participation

OT George Fant – knee
OT Abraham Lucas – knee
DE Dre’Mont Jones – shoulder
CB Nehemiah Pritchett – ankle
DE Jarran Reed – non-injury related/rest
WR Laviska Shenault Jr. – knee

• Full participation

CB Devon Witherspoon – foot
WR Tyler Lockett – oblique
DE Leonard Williams – non-injury related/rest
G Laken Tomlinson – non-injury related/rest
OT Michael Jerrell – shoulder
LB Boye Mafe – knee
CB Tre Brown – ankle
CB Riq Woolen – ankle

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• NFL analyst has interesting comp for Seahawks QB Geno Smith
• What Schlereth says Seattle Seahawks are getting wrong on defense
• Rost: The problem with the Seattle Seahawks’ biggest problem
• Salk: Richard Sherman is right about what Seahawks need – kinda
• What happened to Seattle Seahawks’ homefield advantage at Lumen Field?

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks Injury Report: One key player returns, another still out

Seattle Seahawks standout cornerback Devon Witherspoon was a full participant, but star wide receiver DK Metcalf sat out practice again.

3 seconds ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Holmgren...

The Associated Press

Two former Seahawks coaches named Hall of Fame semifinalists

A pair of former Seattle Seahawks head coaches are among the nine semifinalists in the coaching category for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith pass Buffalo Bills 2024...

Cameron Van Til

NFL analyst has interesting comp for Seahawks QB Geno Smith

ESPN.com writer Aaron Schatz gave his take on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and compared him to another well-known veteran QB.

3 hours ago

Buffalo Bills James Cook TD run Seattle Seahawks 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Is Seahawks’ run defense or rushing attack a quicker fix?

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah gives his take on which of the Seattle Seahawks' two biggest problems could be easier to solve.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon Arizona Cardinals 2023...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks Injury Report: DK not only Pro Bowler on DNP list

It was expected that DK Metcalf wouldn't practice Wednesday, but there was another Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowler who joined him.

23 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Josh Jobe...

Shane Lantz

CB Josh Jobe making the most of opportunities with Seahawks

Josh Jobe has an opportunity to earn a spot atop the Seattle Seahawks depth chart, with coach Mike Macdonald labeling the third cornerback spot “a competition.”

1 day ago

Seahawks Injury Report: One key player returns, another still out