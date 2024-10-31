It was expected that one Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowler wouldn’t practice Wednesday. Unfortunately for the Hawks, there was another who joined him.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf and cornerback Devon Witherspoon were the two biggest names on the “did not practice” list on Seattle’s Wednesday injury report.

Metcalf is working back from a sprained MCL (knee) that kept him inactive for last Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said earlier Wednesday that the two-time Pro Bowler wouldn’t practice that afternoon, but the coach was optimistic both that Metcalf could return to practice Thursday and play this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

As for Witherspoon, he was on the DNP list with a foot injury listed as the reason. A Pro Bowler last season as a rookie, there was no indication ahead of Wednesday’s report that Witherspoon was dealing with an injury.

Other notable inclusions from the Wednesday injury report:

• Offensive tackles George Fant and Abraham Lucas were both limited in practice as they work their way back from knee injuries. Fant was designated to return from injured reserve last week, as was Lucas from the physically unable to perform list, starting a 21-day window for each player to be added to the active roster. Macdonald indicated Wednesday that Fant could be in the mix to return Sunday, while Lucas remains on track to be back after the team’s bye in Week 11.

• Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, who disclosed he suffered an AC sprain in his shoulder last Sunday, was limited Wednesday.

• Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (oblique) and tight end Noah Fant (groin) were also limited.

Seahawks practice injury report: Oct. 30

• Did not practice

WR DK Metcalf – Knee

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. – Knee

CB Devon Witherspoon – Foot

DE Leonard Williams – Non-injury related/rest

• Limited participation

T George Fant – Knee

T Abraham Lucas – Knee

WR Tyler Lockett – Oblique

DE Dre’Mont Jones – Shoulder

CB Nehemiah Pritchett – Ankle

NT Cameron Young – Knee

TE Noah Fant – Groin

G Laken Tomlinson – Non-injury related/rest

• Full participation

T Michael Jerrell – Shoulder

LB Boye Mafe – Knee

CB Tre Brown – Ankle

CB Riq Woolen – Ankle

