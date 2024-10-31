Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injury Report: DK not only Pro Bowler on DNP list

Oct 30, 2024, 6:05 PM

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon Arizona Cardinals 2023...

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon celebrates after a 2023 win. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

It was expected that one Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowler wouldn’t practice Wednesday. Unfortunately for the Hawks, there was another who joined him.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf and cornerback Devon Witherspoon were the two biggest names on the “did not practice” list on Seattle’s Wednesday injury report.

Seahawks-Rams Info: TV, radio, announcers, uniforms and more

Metcalf is working back from a sprained MCL (knee) that kept him inactive for last Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said earlier Wednesday that the two-time Pro Bowler wouldn’t practice that afternoon, but the coach was optimistic both that Metcalf could return to practice Thursday and play this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

As for Witherspoon, he was on the DNP list with a foot injury listed as the reason. A Pro Bowler last season as a rookie, there was no indication ahead of Wednesday’s report that Witherspoon was dealing with an injury.

Other notable inclusions from the Wednesday injury report:

• Offensive tackles George Fant and Abraham Lucas were both limited in practice as they work their way back from knee injuries. Fant was designated to return from injured reserve last week, as was Lucas from the physically unable to perform list, starting a 21-day window for each player to be added to the active roster. Macdonald indicated Wednesday that Fant could be in the mix to return Sunday, while Lucas remains on track to be back after the team’s bye in Week 11.

• Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, who disclosed he suffered an AC sprain in his shoulder last Sunday, was limited Wednesday.

• Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (oblique) and tight end Noah Fant (groin) were also limited.

More from Wednesday: Seahawks provide injury updates on four key players

Seahawks practice injury report: Oct. 30

Did not practice

WR DK Metcalf – Knee
WR Laviska Shenault Jr. – Knee
CB Devon Witherspoon – Foot
DE Leonard Williams – Non-injury related/rest

Limited participation

T George Fant – Knee
T Abraham Lucas – Knee
WR Tyler Lockett – Oblique
DE Dre’Mont Jones – Shoulder
CB Nehemiah Pritchett – Ankle
NT Cameron Young – Knee
TE Noah Fant – Groin
G Laken Tomlinson – Non-injury related/rest

Full participation

T Michael Jerrell – Shoulder
LB Boye Mafe – Knee
CB Tre Brown – Ankle
CB Riq Woolen – Ankle

Seattle Seahawks coverage

What Mark Schlereth says Seahawks are getting wrong on defense
What’s the deal with new Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV?
Huard: What Seahawks can learn from WSU’s Jake Dickert
Rost: The problem with the Seahawks’ biggest problem
Salk: Richard Sherman is right about Seattle Seahawks – kinda

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon Arizona Cardinals 2023...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks Injury Report: DK not only Pro Bowler on DNP list

It was expected that DK Metcalf wouldn't practice Wednesday, but there was another Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowler who joined him.

6 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Josh Jobe...

Shane Lantz

CB Josh Jobe making the most of opportunities with Seahawks

Josh Jobe has an opportunity to earn a spot atop the Seattle Seahawks depth chart, with coach Mike Macdonald labeling the third cornerback spot “a competition.”

8 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Ernest Jones IV...

Brent Stecker

What’s the deal with new Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV?

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah says new Seattle Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV is a talented player, but he's wondering about the status of Jones' arm.

9 hours ago

Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers...

The Associated Press

Russell Wilson has aced his first two starts for Steelers

Why has former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gotten up to speed so quickly for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

10 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Dre'Mont Jones...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Seahawks provide injury updates on 4 key players

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald detailed the statuses of four key injured players, including WR DK Metcalf and DE Dre'Mont Jones.

10 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks defense Boye Mafe Josh Allen Buffalo Bills...

Brent Stecker

What Mark Schlereth says Seahawks are getting wrong on defense

There's a technique issue for the Seattle Seahawks' defense at the line of scrimmage that stands out to NFL on FOX analyst Mark Schlereth.

11 hours ago

Seahawks Injury Report: DK not only Pro Bowler on DNP list