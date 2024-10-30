The Seattle Seahawks pulled off an interesting move last week when they made a linebacker swap with the Tennessee Titans, dealing Jerome Baker and a fourth-round NFL Draft pick in exchange for Ernest Jones IV.

Seattle Seahawks provide injury updates on four key players

Jones was inserted right into the mix for the Seahawks, making his debut in Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

In some ways, it was a good start to Jones’ Seahawks career, as he led Seattle with 15 tackles. But his most memorable moment from the game wasn’t a good one, as he was run over by Bills running back James Cook on a 7-yard touchdown, after which Jones’ helmet went flying several yards into the end zone (see video below).

And then there’s the fact that Jones showed up with a large brace on his right arm, which is something that stood out to NFL Network analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah.

“Ernest Jones out there, I don’t know what that deal is with his arm,” Jeremiah said during his weekly Wednesday conversation with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “I don’t know what that injury is. He’s got that huge brace on his arm, but he couldn’t really punch off blocks. He got completely flat-backed on one of them.”

The addition of Jones came with the hope that it would help Seattle increase its intensity on defense, but the mysterious arm issue (Jones appeared on the Titans’ Week 6 injury report with an elbow issue but he was a full participant for every practice that week, and he’s worn a brace on his right arm at least a couple times before) may have prevented him from being at his best against Buffalo.

“He wasn’t quite as physical – you know, just being able to take on blocks and get off blocks – as I remember,” Jeremiah said.

That’s the important part. It appears Jones isn’t 100% right now, but when the 24-year-old South Carolina product is, he should be an asset for the Seahawks.

“He is someone who has range, who when fully healthy can actually get off blocks and be physical, as well,” Jeremiah said. “So he’s a talented player. He played some on the line in college as well as off the ball so he’s got some versatility that way. … It’s going to take a minute for him to just get comfortable in the new surroundings, but he can run, he is instinctive. He’s a good player.”

Jones will get a unique test on Sunday when the Seahawks welcome his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, to Lumen Field. Jones was a third-round pick by the Rams in 2021, and he spent each of his first three seasons in LA before being traded in the offseason to Tennessee.

Hear the full Brock and Salk conversation with NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• What Mark Schlereth says Seahawks are getting wrong on defense

• Huard: What Seahawks can learn from WSU’s Jake Dickert

• Seahawks-Rams Info: TV, radio, announcers, uniforms and more

• Rost: The problem with the Seahawks’ biggest problem

• Salk: Richard Sherman is right about Seattle Seahawks – kinda

Follow @BrentStecker