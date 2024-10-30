Russell Wilson has aced his first two starts for Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson was at the Pro Bowl following his breakout rookie season more than a decade ago when he found himself practicing alongside quarterbacks whose resumes he was chasing.

Ben Roethlisberger. Drew Brees. Peyton Manning. Eli Manning. Sure, that week in paradise was fun. Yet Wilson’s memories of it don’t focus on the perks, but the practices.

The player who obsesses over the game found kindred spirits among Super Bowl champions.

“I just learned and watched a lot,” Wilson said. “I have just always believed in understanding and learning every play. There’s never a play off. There’s always something we can gain, something we can learn and see.”

Nearing a dozen years later, that curiosity and attention to detail hasn’t waned. That much was obvious during Wilson’s careful rehab from a calf injury that forced him to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers get off to a 4-2 start without him.

If Wilson — in full dress even when his participation was limited at best — wasn’t pantomiming everything from the cadence to handoffs while backups Justin Fields and Kyle Allen took the live reps, he was attaching himself to first-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

It’s an approach Wilson doesn’t apologize for. His job is to run the offense. The way he figures it, the more he knows, the better. And if that means stalking the guy who calls the plays, so be it.

“I’m constantly asking questions,” Wilson said. “(I’m) not afraid to ask the questions or bring something up if we think it’s going to help.”

It wasn’t Wilson being a teacher’s pet but a professional. The nine-time Pro Bowler understands more than anyone how important this season is for the rest of his career. He’s on a one-year “prove it” deal and Fields performed well in Wilson’s absence.

There was no time to waste. At practice, in the film room, or during games. And maybe that’s why Wilson has gotten up to speed so quickly for the Steelers, who head into their bye week at 6-2 after a 26-18 win over the New York Giants on Monday night.

Two weeks ago, coach Mike Tomlin raised eyebrows when he turned to Wilson and asked him to help Pittsburgh find a gear it has largely lacked since Roethlisberger’s retirement three years ago.

It’s hard to argue with the results.

The Steelers have surpassed 400 yards in both of Wilson’s starts, something they haven’t done since 2018. While there is much to work on — such as not having drives stall in the red zone — there is also plenty of reason for optimism.

For the first time in a long time, Pittsburgh’s offense looks potent enough to win if the defense falters. Wilson’s deep ball remains a wonder and he has been largely mistake-free while completing 36 of 57 for 542 yards, a franchise record for a quarterback in his first two starts with the club.

“We have great confidence,” Wilson said. “(But) we haven’t done anything yet.”

True. All the moves the Steelers have made over the past 10 months have been with one goal in mind: to end a playoff victory drought that stretches to 2016 as quickly as possible. Pittsburgh isn’t there yet.

For the first time in a while though, it looks doable.

