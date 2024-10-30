Seattle Seahawks provide injury updates on 4 key players

Update 6:07 p.m.: Click here for details from the Seattle Seahawks’ Wednesday injury report.

The Seattle Seahawks started their week on Wednesday ahead of their Sunday afternoon matchup against an NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams.

That included the usual press conference with head coach Mike Macdonald, who shared insights on four key players currently dealing with injuries.

Here’s a look at the updates Macdonald gave.

• The working plan with star wide receiver DK Metcalf seems to be that he will return to action Sunday against the Rams after missing a Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury. But that plan includes not practicing to start this week.

“Guy’s doing a great job. Confident,” Macdonald said of Metcalf. “Still not going to practice today. Optimistic for tomorrow so we’ll kind of play it day by day.”

When Macdonald was asked if he is optimistic that Metcalf would play Sunday, he answered affirmatively.

According to a report last week by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Metcalf suffered a Grade 1 sprained MCL in a Week 7 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

• On the other side of the ball, defensive end Dre’Mont Jones revealed Tuesday night on social media that he suffered an AC sprain in his left shoulder last Sunday, an injury he played through. What does that mean for his availability this weekend?

“We’re going to take care of him throughout the week to make sure he’s ready to go on Sunday, but we’re optimistic he’ll be ready to go,” Macdonald said.

• Now to the offensive line, where tackle George Fant could be gearing up to return from injured reserve. Fant, who is on his second tenure with the Seahawks after returning as a free agent in the offseason, has a knee injury stemming from Week 1.

Macdonald said Fant “should start practicing this week,” with the idea of “let’s possibly get him ready to go.” He added that if Fant was healthy, he would start at right tackle instead of being part of a rotation.

• Sticking with right tackle, Abraham Lucas‘ timeline to return from the physically unable to return list following offseason knee surgery remains the same. At best, it will come after Seattle’s bye week that will follow Sunday’s game against the Rams.

“I’d say it’s (going) by plan right now,” Macdonald said. “I think you’re gonna have to make a decision of ‘Are we hitting the landmarks?’ after the bye, but we’ve got a good plan. You know, we’ll see. It’s hard to tell right now where that’s going to land after the bye.”

Lucas and Fant were both designated to return to practice last week, starting a 21-day window in which they will either need to return to the active roster or be left on PUP or IR, respectively, for the rest of the season.

While Fant would return to right tackle if Lucas remains out of action, he could be shifted to a different spot on the offensive line once Lucas returns. Following Fant’s signing in March, Seahawks general manager John Schneider told Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob his role would be a “utility offensive tackle” while noting he also has experience at guard.

