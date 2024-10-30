The Seattle Seahawks will look to get back on track Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, an NFC West rival that has had their number in recent seasons.

NFL standings

The Rams appear to be trending in the right direction following the recent returns of wide receivers Puka Nacua (a former UW Husky) and one-time Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp (a Yakima native who starred at Eastern Washington). As for the Seahawks, first-year head coach Mike Macdonald’s team has dropped into a three-way tie for first place in the division after losing four of its last five games.

Here’s a look at a few important details to know for Sunday’s Seahawks-Rams matchup in Seattle.

Week 9: Seattle Seahawks (4-4) vs. Los Angeles Rams (3-4)

• When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3

• TV broadcast: FOX (FOX 13 in Seattle)

• TV announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst)

• Seahawks Radio broadcast: Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

• Seahawks Radio streaming: Seattle Sports app, KIRO Newsradio app, official Seahawks app

• Seahawks Radio announcers: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (analyst) and Jen Mueller (sideline)

If you are more than 100 miles from Seattle, click here to find the nearest Seahawks Radio Network affiliate. For details on streaming Seahawks Radio Network broadcasts, click here.

Pregame and postgame

• Seahawks Radio Pregame starts at 10 a.m. Sunday

• Seahawks Radio Postgame airs for three hours after the game.

• Pregame/halftime/postgame analysts: Michael Bumpus, Ray Roberts, Brian Walters, Paul Moyer

Uniform combos

• Seahawks: Navy jerseys, pants and helmets

Navy threads for Week 9. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/r6vcMFA12H — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 30, 2024

• Rams: White jerseys, blue pants and helmets

Recent history between the two division rivals has been in the favor of the Rams, who have won five of the last seven meetings over the Seahawks dating back to an NFC Wild Card game on Jan. 9, 2021.

Sunday’s game will put the Seahawks’ slim advantage in the all-time series over the Rams at stake, as Seattle enters with a 27-26 record against Los Angeles.

The Seahawks had an especially dominant stretch in the series from 2005 to 2013, a period in which Seattle went 16-2 against the Rams, including a 10-game winning streak to kick it off. But the Rams have been a consistently tough opponent for Seattle ever since, owning a 13-6 advantage dating back to 2015.

Looking backwards and forwards

• Week 8: The Rams put together their second straight victory, winning 30-20 on Thursday Night Football against a Minnesota Vikings team that currently sits at 5-2 on the season. The Seahawks, meanwhile, had their ugliest loss of the season, falling 31-10 at home to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (6-2).

• Weeks 10-11: The Seahawks get their bye before going on the road on Sunday, Nov. 17 for a tough divisional battle with the San Francisco 49ers (4-4). The Rams will get a primetime slot in Week 10 when they host the Miami Dolphins (2-5) on Monday Night Football.

• Next time: The Seahawks and Rams will meet once more this season in the Week 18 finale, which will be on either Saturday, Jan. 4 or Sunday, Jan. 5.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Stacy Rost: The problem with the Seahawks’ biggest problem

• Mike Salk: Richard Sherman is right about what Hawks need – kinda

• What happened to Seahawks’ homefield advantage at Lumen Field?

• Check-In: Mike Macdonald’s 4-4 Seahawks hard to pin down

• Where Macdonald says Seattle Seahawks are with their schemes